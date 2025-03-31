Lumiché Expands into the U.S. with a Focus on Natural Beauty and Wellness

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After six years of research and development, best friends and business partners Michelle Lum-Cu and Janice King have officially launched Lumiché, a brand that prioritizes natural skincare and a healthy body. With natural and organic ingredients making up the vast majority of their products, Lumiché introduces a unique approach to self-care that reduces the risks of harmful side effects.

Lumiché operates under Mylab Medical Traders, a trade name of 8ternity Inc., established in the Philippines in 2010. The company has a long-standing presence in trading food, medicines, and medical supplies. With Lumiché, the corporation is expanding its focus to the beauty and wellness industries, prioritizing safe and effective products that are made for health-conscious consumers.

This past month, Lumiché made its Los Angeles debut at the Manila International Film Festival, a significant milestone for the brand. Lumiché is driven by the concept of empowerment; founders Lum-Cu and King actively support aspiring female entrepreneurs, providing insight into the realities of building a business. The company is now preparing to officially launch its products in the United States, making its natural beauty and wellness solutions more accessible to a broader audience with products like guilt-free coffees and organic soaps.

Lumiché is planning to expand its sourcing to include high-quality ingredients from Malaysia, Thailand, and Switzerland. With every move, the brand is committed to its core values of integrity, grit, honesty, resilience, and generosity. Lumiché’s foundation in research-backed formulations is preparing to make a lasting impact in the wellness industry as it enters the U.S. market.

For more information about Lumiché’s products and upcoming launches, visit the official website ww.lumiche.co or follow @lumicheofficial on Instagram and Facebook.

