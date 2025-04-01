NRG Energy, Inc Named Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year at EMC23

NRG Energy Wins the EMC Competitive Supplier of the Year “Stronger Together: Building a Resilient Community Through Collaboration and Innovation"

NRG's commitment to innovation and technology, as well as their philanthropic efforts made them a standout in a competitive field. We are proud to honor them with this well-deserved recognition.”” — Jack Doueck

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Energy Marketing Conference (EMC) announced NRG Energy , Inc as the winner of the prestigious Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award at EMC23, held March 24th and 25th at the Hilton Post Oak in Houston. The conference welcomed over 420 attendees for two days of learning, leadership, and connection under this year’s theme: “Stronger Together: Building a Resilient Community Through Collaboration and Innovation.”The award, sponsored by Astral Tech, recognizes a retail energy supplier that has demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, customer experience, and industry impact over the past year. NRG Energy, Inc stood out for its forward-thinking energy solutions, commitment to sustainability, stewardship, and excellence in customer engagement—setting a benchmark for the competitive energy sector.“NRG continues to lead the way in transforming how energy is delivered, understood, and valued by customers,” said Jack Doueck, Co-Founder of EMC. “Their commitment to innovation and technology, as well as their philanthropic efforts made them a standout in a competitive field. We are proud to honor them with this well-deserved recognition.”Senior Vice President and Head of Sales for NRG Business Scott Hart accepted the honor at the award ceremony on March 25. “It is both an honor and a privilege to accept the 2025 Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award,” Scott said during the ceremony. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and relentless effort of our team in shaping the future of the energy industry.”EMC23 Highlights Included:• Keynotes from C-suite leaders including Andrew Singer, VP & GM, Constellation, and Lindsey Margiotta, COO, CleanSky Energy• The official launch of the Women’s Energy Alliance (WEA)• Over a dozen expert forums and panels on supply and demand, policy, RECs, energy marketing, technology, and customer engagement• High-impact networking with leaders from across the energy value chain“EMC23 exceeded expectations,” added Christina Corcoran, EMC Managing Director “It was a powerful reminder that through collaboration and bold thinking, we can build a more resilient, inclusive, and innovative energy industry.”Looking Ahead to EMC24Planning is already underway for EMC24, which will take place October 27–28, 2025, in Washington, DC. The theme, “Riding the Wave: Empowering the Next Generation Through Energy Innovation” will spotlight rising energy demand, next-gen consumers, and the tools needed to lead into the future.📍 Register early for EMC24: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1262882117409 About Energy Marketing ConferencesEnergy Marketing Conferences (EMC) is the largest and most influential energy marketing event in North America. Dedicated to fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation, EMC connects industry professionals with peers, experts, and thought leaders from across the energy sector.

