24th Energy Marketing Conference 24 (‘EMC24’) Concludes Successfully in Washington, DC

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Marketing Conferences (EMC) ran its 24th semi-annual conference on October 28, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. EMC24 brought together over 400 energy industry leaders, 65 speakers, 30 exhibitors, and numerous sponsors for two days of innovative discussions, networking, and strategic insights focused on the theme: "Reimagining Competitive Energy: Empowering Consumers, Driving Innovation, and Shaping the Next Generation of Energy Leaders." NRG Energy RECEIVES LEADERSHIP & INTEGRITY AWARD:The highlight of the conference was the presentation of EMC's prestigious “Leadership & Integrity Award” to NRG Energy, recognizing the company's outstanding commitment to ethical business practices, industry leadership, and customer service excellence. This marks NRG's second major EMC award in 2025, having also received the “Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award” at the Spring conference in Houston."We're truly honored that NRG Business has been recognized with EMC's Leadership and Integrity Award," said Scott Hart, Senior Vice President, Head of Sales, NRG Business, who accepted the award on behalf of the company. "This award reflects our team's deep commitment to leading with purpose — building trusted relationships with our customers, delivering reliable, innovative energy solutions and making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve."The award nominees included other industry leaders who exemplify excellence in the competitive energy sector: Base Power, Branch Energy, CleanSky Energy, NextEra Energy, Smartest Energy, Spark Energy, and WGL Energy."The caliber of this year's nominees demonstrates the exceptional leadership present in our industry," said Jack Doueck, Principal and Founder of Energy Marketing Conferences, AEC Energy and Advanced Energy Capital. "NRG's dual recognition in 2025 – both as Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year and now with winning our Leadership & Integrity Award – reflects not just their business success, but their unwavering commitment to integrity, innovation, and serving their customers with excellence. Every company nominated for this award represents the best of what competitive energy can be."CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS:EMC24 featured two powerful keynote addresses that set the tone for the conference:- Day 1: Brigadier General (Ret.) Dr. Kaffia "Belle" Jones delivered an inspiring keynote on "The Role of a True Leader: Mentor, Develop and Empower," drawing from her 35-year military career in the US Army and current work as an entrepreneur and psychologist.- Day 2: PJ Popovic, CEO and Founder of Rhythm Energy , shared insights on building customer-obsessed energy companies through transparency, technology, and trust.The conference addressed critical industry topics through expert panels and executive forums, including:- "Does Consumer Choice Help or Hurt Consumers?" – A groundbreaking live debate examining the future of competitive energy markets- PJM Market Deep Dive – Featuring PJM Executive Director Jason Stanek, Maryland State Delegate Brian Chisholm, and market operations expert Brandon McGee- Geopolitical Impact on Energy Transition – Addressing policy uncertainty and strategic positioning- CCA Opportunities for Retail Suppliers – Partnership strategies for municipal aggregation- Driving Innovation in Retail Energy – Real-world applications of AI, blockchain, and customer experience design- Next-Gen Leadership Panel – "Fueling the Future: Why Gen Z & Millennials Should Care About Competitive Energy"- CEO Roundtable – "Reimagining Competitive Energy" sponsored by CapcoAdditional highlights included the Women's Energy Alliance session on "Mentorship Circuits: Empowering the Next Generation," and the popular Fastball Pitch Competition featuring innovative energy startups.GRATITUDE TO SPONSORS AND EXHIBITORS:"EMC24's success would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors and exhibitors," added Doueck. "Their commitment to advancing our industry and supporting the EMC community is what makes these gatherings truly exceptional. We are deeply grateful for their continued partnership."The exhibition hall featured 30 companies showcasing the latest technologies, services, and solutions driving the competitive energy industry forward.LOOKING AHEAD TO EMC25:Energy Marketing Conferences will return to Houston, Texas, for EMC25 on April 14th -15th, 2026, at the Hilton Post Oak Galleria Hotel. Registration and sponsorship opportunities are open now.

