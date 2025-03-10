EMC Announces Nominees for Energy Supplier of the Year Award

Winners announced at 23rd Semi-Annual Conferences in Houston March 24-25, 2025

The nominees for the Supplier of the Year are 5 companies who've made significant strides in innovation, customers satisfaction, offering sustainable products, and giving back to local communities” — Jack Doueck

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Energy Marketing Conferences , LLC proudly announces the esteemed nominees for its "Competitive Energy Supplier of the Year Award." This prestigious recognition will be presented during the 23rd semi-annual Energy Marketing Conference at the Hilton Post Oak in Houston , Texas, slated for March 24-25, 2025.Sponsored by Astral Tech, the award recognizes retail energy companies that have excelled in market resilience, customer satisfaction, shareholder contentment, and, notably, in upholding environmental and community stewardship. The award winner will be announced during the conference.This year’s nominees include:• Catalyst Power• NRG• Rhythm Energy• South Bay Energy• TXU“The nominees for the Energy Supplier of the Year Award are five companies who have made significant strides in building their businesses, creating satisfied customers, offering sustainable products, and giving back to local communities” said Jack Doueck, Founder of Energy Marketing Conferences as well as AEC Energy, and LED PLUS. “All the nominees provide competitively priced products, built strong reputations of integrity, built strong relationships with both channel partners as well as customers and have been continuously innovating. They are true leaders who set the example for the rest of the industry.”The conference, with the theme of “Stronger Together: Building a Resilient Community Through Collaboration and Innovation”, anticipates over 400 attendees, including retail energy veterans and newcomers from across the country. This year’s event will feature an impressive lineup of more than 60 industry leaders contributing to twelve pre-conference sessions, as well as five interactive panels over a full two-day period.We are also thrilled to announce that Andrew Singer, VP of Constellation Energy , will deliver the keynote address at EMC23.Andrew Singer states, “The theme of this year’s EMC23 conference ‘Building a Resilient Community Through Collaboration and Innovation’ is relevant as we face challenges in the energy industry. As keynote speaker I will share insights on how Constellation is driving innovation in the industry, with a focus on sustainability, reliability, and community engagement. We will discuss the importance of collaboration and the role each individual plays in shaping a sustainable energy future. I look forward to an informative conversation and the opportunity to connect with leaders in the energy sector."Key discussions will center on panels such as "Supply and Demand: Where Is the Power Going to Come from to Meet Demand?", “Are Gentailers the Future of Retail Energy?", “Breaking Barriers & Building Connections in Competitive Energy: Launching the Women’s Energy Alliance”, "Marketing Mastery in the Energy Sector: Navigating a New Era", CEO Round Table "Collaborating Makes us Stronger!". We will also feature two EMC Executive Talks with Paul Konikowski, COO, Via Renewables, "The Wolf of Fraud Street (Preventing Fraud in Retail Energy)" and Nate Richards, CEO, Enerex, "2025: An AI Odyssey (AI Agents can do the manual work!)”Designed to optimize learning and networking, this conference hosts engaging activities including over 8-1/2 hours of dedicated networking time over the two-day period. POWWR’s sponsorship will ensure the day one overall green initiative, while Spinakr supports its sustainable excellence.For those invested in the retail energy sector, this conference is an indispensable opportunity for growth, learning, and collaboration. To explore the conference agenda and register here, please visit the Energy Marketing Conference's official website for more information.Discover insights from our founder Jack Doueck in his latest podcast appearance on The Green Insider, available here https://erenewable.com/insights-about-emc-23-keynotes-panels-and-the-new-womens-energy-alliance/ Get a sneak peek at the conference’s ambiance and offerings by viewing our promotional video, https://youtu.be/tp0HwVYtBHU Register today, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emc23-houston-2025-tickets-1004605471007 About Energy Marketing Conferences:Energy Marketing Conferences (EMC) is the premier organizer of events tailored for the competitive energy industry in North America. It unites hundreds from the energy community — encompassing companies, utilities, marketers, vendors, and suppliers — to learn, network, and drive the competitive energy market forward. With biannual conferences in Houston and Washington, DC, EMC continues to spearhead industry growth and innovation.

