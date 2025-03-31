Idaho reinforces support for Trump’s immigration policies

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little, legislators, and law enforcement leaders gathered today to highlight the dramatic reduction in illegal border crossings since President Trump took office and to celebrate the passage of House Bill 83, the latest in Idaho’s efforts to help President Trump deliver on his promises for a safer America.

“The historic presidential election can be viewed as a mandate: a mandate from the American people to reinstate common sense and keep America safe. The Trump Administration has been focused on tracking down dangerous criminals in our country illegally, and the State of Idaho is committed to helping in the effort,” Governor Little said.

House Bill 83 is an immigration enforcement bill that reinforces Governor Little’s executive order, the Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Act. The bill enables state and local law enforcement to detain or investigate a person in the country illegally if they have committed an independent crime. It reinforces cooperation with federal authorities and ensures officers can access information about the immigration status of criminals and use federal resources, and it cracks down on anyone who knowingly transports dangerous criminals here illegally.

“We are so glad to see the Trump administration take decisive action to secure the border and get criminal illegal immigrants out of the State of Idaho. Together, we are sending a message that we support President Trump’s actions to make America safe,” Senate Pro Tem Kelly Anthon said.

“Our legislation takes the worst of the worst – criminals in our country illegally – and sends them back where they came from to keep Idaho safe. This is a huge step in the right direction,” House Speaker Mike Moyle said.

Governor Little also highlighted some border successes in the two months President Trump has been in office, including:

Illegal border crossings have declined to the lowest level EVER RECORDED – down 94% from February of 2024 and down 96% from the all-time high of the Biden Administration.

Two years ago, U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered 1,500 illegal immigrants every day in the El Paso sector alone, and now they are seeing roughly 80 per day amid President Trump’s unprecedented effort to secure the homeland.

The Department of Homeland Security announced that arrests of criminal illegal immigrants have doubled under President Trump.

President Trump declared a national emergency at the border and deployed the military to secure our nation.

Illegal immigrants are flat out just turning around in droves amid the crackdown.

“The list of actions President Trump has taken to secure the homeland is so far-reaching, I would keep you here far too long if I listed them all. Time and time again, Idaho has stepped up to help the President deliver on his promises on the border and immigration, and House Bill 83 is the latest example of that commitment,” Governor Little added.