March 31 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Co-signs Letter Opposing SAVE Act

Denver, March 31, 2025 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold today joined 14 other Secretaries of State to express opposition to the federal Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act (H.R. 22). The legislation, which is scheduled for discussion today in the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Rules, threatens to disenfranchise millions of eligible American citizens, upend election administration practices around the country, and deter election workers from doing their jobs by creating new civil and criminal penalties.

“As Secretaries of State, it is our duty to ensure that Americans can securely and easily access the ballot box in order to make their voices heard. The SAVE Act would force all Americans to prove their citizenship status, in person, when registering to vote or updating their voter registration information … Data shows that about half of American citizens (146 million people) do not have a valid passport and 69 million women who have married and taken their spouse’s name do not have a birth certificate they could use to prove their identity. Additionally, more than 21 million U.S. citizens of voting age do not have proof of citizenship readily available at all,” reads the letter (PDF).

Secretary Griswold issued the following statement alongside the letter:

“The SAVE Act would flip our elections upside-down by making it harder for millions of American citizens to be able to vote and threatening election workers with criminal penalties for doing their jobs. This is a threat to our democracy that cannot be ignored.”