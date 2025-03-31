Education Faculty Feature: Addy Wissel

Learn more about Gonzaga's professors through our Faculty Features! In this installment, you’ll get to know associate professor Addy Wissel and her top 10 essentials.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity:

WISSEL: Hello! I am Dr. Addy Wissel and I am an associate professor in the department of counselor education in the Rosauer Center. Today I'm going to share with you my top 10 essentials.

Essential #1: Tajín

I love Tajín. I eat it on my fruits, on my vegetables, little Tajín, little lime juice, it is so good, and actually it's a really great afternoon pick-me-up because you got that little zing. It's kind of a spicy salt, it's delicious.

Essential #2: Quiet by Susan Cain

One of my favorite books, I recommend it to many of my students, is the book called Quiet by Susan Cain. If you are an introvert or if you experience introversion with relationships or friends or colleagues, it's an amazing book. Love it, love it, love it.

Essential #3: Internship

If I had to pick a favorite class I would say Internship. My students are out in the field, practicing their work and becoming a school counselor, and so being able to watch them dig into some cases with students that are tricky, that are messy, that are complex, and watching them really use those counseling skills and partner with their school colleagues - it's really fun to see them blossoming into those future professionals.

Essential #4: Rice and beans

My favorite food, and I could eat it everyday: Mexican rice and beans. I could live off that for the rest of my life, especially when my mom makes it.

Essential #5: Having fun in the School of Education

My department's got a lot of personality and so, just recently for Halloween, we all dressed up as "Inside Out" characters. We've dressed up as "Clue" characters, we just like to have a lot of fun.

Essential #6: Thrifting

I love to go thrift shopping. It's my favorite activity. When I have down time, when I need to reset, I love to go to thrift stores looking for little treasures that I can incorporate into my style or into my decor at home.

Essential #7: Shoes

People often comment on my shoes. I love shoes, love them.

Essential #8: Student presentations

My favorite academic experience or thing I really look forward to is, in two of my classes students are required to present at our state school counseling conference, and so being able to mentor them and walk them through that process.

Essential #9: Leopard print

My favorite print to wear, it's actually a neutral, is leopard and I'm really fortunate because it's back in season this year (I didn't ever consider it out of season), but it is back in so I try to incorporate leopard, eh, every other day. I've got a big leopard on my wall too, it just brings a smile to my face.

Essential #10: Travel

I love to travel and visit new places, experience new people and foods. I would love to explore Spain, haven't done that yet, and in the future I would love to live in an Italian village for some time and just explore life there.

Follow us on social media to stay up to date on stories like these: Gonzaga's Official Instagram