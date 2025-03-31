International Jazz Harpist Mariea Antoinette to Headline the Black History Makers From Home Black Tie Red Carpet Gala

An Evening of Excellence, Elegance, and Empowerment Headlined by Renowned Jazz Harpist Mariea Antoinette

Being invited to perform at such a meaningful celebration of Black excellence is an honor. I’m looking forward to creating a soul-stirring experience with my music in a room filled with legacy makers.” — Mariea Antoinette

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The incomparable Mariea Antoinette , internationally celebrated jazz harpist and recording artist, will deliver a breathtaking performance at the Black History Makers From Home Black Tie Red Carpet Gala on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the Dante Club Event Center in Sacramento, California. This elegant evening of excellence, presented by the Sacramento Black History Committee, Today’s Times Newspaper, and Black Expo Events, is a powerful celebration of Black legacy, culture, and future innovation.The gala will honor the 2025 class of Black History Makers From Home—remarkable individuals and institutions recognized for their dedication to education, community upliftment, and cultural preservation. This year’s distinguished honorees include:• Dr. Alan Rowe, U Can Go To College• Holly Brown, Community Leader and former executive, Schools First Credit Union• Dr. Edward Bush, PhD, President of Cosumnes River College• Anita Clay, former Diversity Initiative Director, SMUD• U.S. Bank, Business Community Service HonoreeTaking the stage for a centerpiece performance, Mariea Antoinette will enchant the audience with her genre-defying artistry—blending classical precision, jazz sophistication, and soulful funk rhythms. Known for her luxurious style and captivating stage presence, Mariea has stunned global audiences with her reimagined renditions of contemporary hits, as well as her original compositions.“Being invited to perform at such a meaningful celebration of Black excellence is an honor. I’m looking forward to creating a magical, soul-stirring experience with my music in a room filled with legacy makers,” said Mariea Antoinette.Joining Mariea on the evening’s entertainment lineup are the Seastrunk Brothers from San Francisco, known for their vibrant renditions of Motown classics, Sacramento’s own Foe Deep quartet, and a powerful Gospel choir performance.“This is going to be a wonderful event honoring Black excellence. Mariea is the perfect artist to perform. Everything about her craft says luxury,” said her publicist, Desirae L. Benson . “Those attending are in for a truly memorable experience.”This long-standing Sacramento tradition brings together change makers, visionaries, and artists whose past and present contributions are shaping the future. This year’s theme, “Our Dreams From The Past, Inspire Hope For The Future,” reminds attendees that the legacies we celebrate today were built on resilience, creativity, and care for community.Event Details:Black History Makers From Home Black Tie Red Carpet GalaSunday, April 13, 2025 | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PMDante Club Event Center2330 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95825Tickets: Click here to purchase: https://embed.prod.simpletix.com/f68b4b80-d0ed-4018-8aef-ecb00d3e134a/211081?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR06kCK23_-9yywroAuS1AalLU53_8S78I-b0EuXSmkLXuh-W-4HR4HqoFY_aem_ypET2TOcQqItoKbFtlFn7A Watch a sneak peek of Mariea Antoinette’s performance style: Video of Mariea About Mariea Antoinette:Mariea Antoinette is a groundbreaking jazz harpist known for infusing classical instrumentation with urban contemporary and soul-infused arrangements. Her artistry bridges the worlds of elegance and innovation, redefining what the harp can represent in today’s musical landscape.For media inquiries, interviews, or press opportunities, please contact:Desirae L. Benson | DesiraeBBB@gmail.com | DesiraeBenson.com

Mariea Antoinette Give Me Your Love

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.