Constance Halaveli Maldives: Hospitality and Sustainable Harmony in the North Ari Atoll

Green Globe has awarded Constance Halaveli Maldives with its 10th Green Globe certification, earning the resort Platinum status membership.

From protecting the natural beauty of the Maldives to supporting local communities, we strive to make a lasting impact through eco-conscious practices.” — Shermaine Kong, Quality and Sustainability Manager

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded Constance Halaveli Maldives , in the North Ari Atoll with its 10th Green Globe certification, earning the resort Platinum status membership. This remarkable milestone highlights the resort’s commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism, solidifying its position as a leader in environmental stewardship within the hospitality industry.The Green Globe Platinum Award celebrates Constance Halaveli Maldives’ decade-long dedication to integrating sustainable practices into its operations. Through its “True by Nature” strategy, the resort aligns its initiatives with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under four key pillars: True People, True Places, True Services, and True Experiences. True People empowers local communities by promoting employment opportunities and supporting entrepreneurs. True Places focuses on minimizing environmental impact through the efficient use of natural resources, waste management, and conservation efforts. True Services offers guests sustainable activities and educational experiences that deepen their connection to nature. True Experiences provides immersive opportunities for guests to engage with local culture, conservation efforts, and the unique heritage of the destination. This holistic approach reflects its efforts to support local communities, minimize environmental impact, and provide guests with eco-conscious, culturally enriching experiences.Shermaine Kong, Quality and Sustainability Manager at Constance Halaveli Maldives, expressed pride in the resort’s achievement, “Sustainability is more than just a goal at Constance Halaveli—it is at the heart of everything we do. From protecting the natural beauty of the Maldives to supporting local communities, we strive to make a lasting impact through eco-conscious practices. This Platinum Award represents the dedication of our entire team to fostering meaningful connections between people, nature, and culture. Together, we are safeguarding the planet we all share.”As part of its sustainability efforts, Constance Halaveli Maldives actively participates in the Five Million Tree Program, a national initiative led by the Maldivian government aimed at combating climate change through large-scale reforestation. The resort contributes to creating a greener future for the Maldives while fostering environmental awareness and collaboration by inviting guests, staff, and local communities to join tree-planting activities.The resort also offers the EcoConnect Tour, an immersive behind-the-scenes sustainability experience that educates guests about its eco-conscious operations. The tour highlights key initiatives in waste management, energy conservation, and water preservation, offering a unique perspective on how sustainability is woven into every aspect of the resort’s operations. Guests leave with a personalized souvenir crafted from reclaimed materials, inspiring them to take sustainability lessons beyond their stay.Constance Halaveli Maldives further demonstrates its commitment to the environment through marine conservation efforts and energy efficiency programs that protect the Maldives’ rich biodiversity while reducing the resort’s ecological footprint. The “True by Nature Journey” invites guests to explore the island’s lush landscapes and vibrant ecosystems, deepening their connection to nature and offering insights into the delicate balance that sustains life in this pristine environment.Constance Halaveli Maldives continues to inspire the hospitality industry and its guests to prioritize sustainability. Its innovative approach and eco-conscious practices ensure the preservation of the Maldives’ natural beauty for generations to come.About Constance Halaveli MaldivesLocated in the pristine waters of the North Ari Atoll, Constance Halaveli Maldives offers a luxurious escape surrounded by the natural beauty of the Indian Ocean. The resort features elegant overwater villas, a world-class spa, and exceptional dining experiences, providing guests with an idyllic retreat for relaxation and indulgence. Beyond its luxury offerings, Constance Halaveli is deeply committed to sustainability. The resort actively participates in coral reef restoration projects, engages in the national Five Million Tree Program, and implements eco-friendly practices throughout its operations. These efforts reflect its dedication to preserving the environment and fostering a meaningful connection between guests and the natural beauty of the Maldives. For more information about Constance Halaveli Maldives and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.constancehotels.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For media inquiries:Shermaine KongQuality and Sustainability ManagerConstance HalaveliAlifu Alifu Atoll, Halaveli 09130, Republic of MaldivesTel: +(960) 666 7149Cel: +(960) 7947129qm@halaveli.com

