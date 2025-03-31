State Police Arrest Suspect Wanted In Baltimore County Hit And Run Crash

March 31, 2025

(BALTIMORE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a 29-year-old woman in connection with a hit and run crash that occurred on March 19, 2025 in Baltimore County.

The accused is identified as Crishawna Donteece-Chane Hall, 29, of Baltimore. Hall is charged with first- and second-degree assault along with multiple traffic charges related to the incident. She was held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The victim is not being identified at this time. She was transported by emergency medical service personnel from the scene to the R Adams Shock Trauma Center for injuries sustained during the incident.

Around midnight on March 19, troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack responded to a crash on the inner loop of I-695, prior to I-95 near exit 11 in Baltimore County. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2006 silver Acura TL, later identified as Hall, sideswiped a red 2007 Nissan Quest parked on the right shoulder. The victim, standing outside of the vehicle, was also struck.

The silver Acura TL was located a short distance from the crash scene on Wilkens Avenue by the Baltimore County Police Department. Hall was not in the vehicle.

Maryland State Police K-9 responded to the scene to assist in locating Hall. The Maryland State Police Aviation Command also responded to search the area. Additional assistance was provided by officers from the Baltimore County Police Department.

Following an investigation by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, an arrest warrant was obtained for Hall. On March 25, 2025, members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team located and apprehended Hall in the Baltimore area.

