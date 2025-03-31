Body

LEBANON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites veterans to fish for free April 12 at Bennett Spring State Park’s Veterans’ Free Fishing Day event.

At Veterans’ Free Fishing Day, which will be 7 a.m.to 7:30 p.m., fishing is free for all veterans. There will be no license or daily tag fee. All veterans can pick up their free daily trout tag at the park store on April 11 or any time during the event on April 12.

During the event, a part of the park’s Zone 2 fishing areas will be specially stocked and reserved for anglers who are veterans. Veterans will be able to fish in other zones at the park, too. Adjacent to the fishing area, volunteers will be hosting a hospitality tent featuring fly tying demos, lessons, and casting instruction.

This event is sponsored by MDC, Bennett Spring State Park, Hooked on Vets, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, and Capital City Fly Fishers. More information about this event can be found at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/203999

Information about the April 12 Veterans’ Fishing Day event can also be obtained by calling MDC’s Bennett Spring Hatchery at 417-532-4418 or e-mailing Hatchery Manager Ben Havens at Ben.Havens@mdc.mo.gov.