Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong – MGallery: Providing Hospitality with a Purpose in Phuket

Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong – MGallery

Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong – MGallery has set itself apart with impactful initiatives that minimize environmental impact and strengthen community engagement.

At Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong – MGallery, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, from reducing waste and conserving resources to supporting our local community.” — Mathieu Scholtz, Rooms Division Manager

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong – MGallery in Thailand has achieved its inaugural Green Globe certification. Green Globe certification is awarded to businesses that consistently advance their sustainability efforts. Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong – MGallery has set itself apart with impactful initiatives that minimize environmental impact and strengthen community engagement. This distinguished recognition reflects the resort’s commitment to implementing best practices in sustainability, conserving natural resources, and supporting local communities.“We are incredibly honored to receive our first Green Globe certification. At Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong – MGallery, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, from reducing waste and conserving resources to supporting our local community,” said Mathieu Scholtz, Rooms Division Manager. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to creating an environmentally responsible and socially conscious hospitality experience for our guests.”The resort has taken a significant step in reducing plastic waste by eliminating the need for plastic bottles and producing its own drinking and soda water through an advanced on-site filtration system, Rynn Water. This eco-friendly solution preserves essential natural minerals while ensuring clean and refreshing water for guests, aligning with Avista’s mission of reducing its environmental footprint. The filtration system, designed by Thai water-treatment experts, utilizes nanofiltration technology to remove unwanted odors, sediments, bacteria, and heavy metals while retaining beneficial minerals.Furthering its commitment to environmental conservation, Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong – MGallery has implemented energy-efficient practices, including optimized water and energy consumption and a dedicated waste management system aimed at minimizing landfill contributions. The resort actively supports reforestation efforts and integrates sustainable landscaping practices that enhance the natural biodiversity of the area. Additionally, the property sources ingredients from local suppliers, promoting farm-to-table dining while reducing the carbon footprint associated with food transportation.Beyond its environmental efforts, the resort is deeply committed to social responsibility and fostering positive change within the local community. To support educational opportunities for children, proceeds from its annual Heartbreak Hill Mini Marathon were dedicated to providing student uniforms for Watsuwankiriwong School, ensuring that students have the necessary resources for their studies.The resort has also played a crucial role in wildlife conservation by contributing to the protection and well-being of elephants in Phuket. By selling handmade elephant dolls crafted from authentic Southern Thai Batik fabric, the resort raised 40,000 THB, all of which was donated to the Phuket Elephant Nature Reserve. Additionally, Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong – MGallery actively collaborates with local artisans and businesses, fostering sustainable tourism and driving economic growth within the region.As the resort continues to innovate and lead in sustainable hospitality, it remains committed to enhancing guest experiences while protecting the natural beauty of Phuket. Through ongoing improvements in energy efficiency, waste reduction, and eco-conscious initiatives, Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong – MGallery has proven to lead the way in responsible tourism in the region, ensuring a sustainable future for both visitors and the local community.About Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong – MGalleryOverlooking mountain forests and the Andaman Sea, discover a sanctuary of serenity nestled in the hills around Patong Beach at this Luxury Resort Phuket. 150 Thai-inspired rooms and suites cascade through lush, landscaped gardens at one of the best Phuket hotels with three pools, each with a swim-up bar. Rejuvenating experiences include a spa with outdoor cabanas, complimentary wellness activities and a 24-hour fitness center. Savor Thailand’s culinary culture with multiple dining options, including an exquisite rooftop with a Michelin Guide featured Indian restaurant, steak & seafood restaurant and bar for stunning sunset sea views. Explore the pristine Freedom Beach, one of the world’s top ranked beaches, just a 700m jungle hike away from this Luxury Resort Phuket, or the famous nightlife and entertainment at Patong Beach just a five-minute drive, with a complimentary shuttle bus schedule available. For more information about Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong – MGallery and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.avistahideawayphuketresort.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For media inquiries:Mathieu ScholtzRooms Division Manager39/9 Muen Ngern Road, Patong,Amphur Kathu 83150 Phuket – ThailandT. +66 (0) 76 681 681F. +66 (0) 76 681 682MGALLERY.COM – ALL.COMMathieu.SCHOLTZ@accor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.