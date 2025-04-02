Tommie Jo Brode to Speak at 2025 DMEC Compliance Conference on Navigating ADA Compliance in the Texting Era

Join employment law expert Tommie Jo Brode at the 2025 DMEC Compliance Conference on April 15! She'll explore ADA compliance in the texting era and share strategies for HR professionals navigating modern workplace communication.

Employment Law Expert to Explore the Challenges of ADA Compliance in a Digital-First Workplace at National HR Conference.

Compliance isn’t just about following the law; it’s about creating trust and open dialogue in the workplace.” — Tommie Jo Brode, Acclaimed compliance expert and workplace strategist

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed compliance expert and workplace strategist Tommie Jo Brode will take the stage at the 2025 DMEC Compliance Conference on April 15, 2025, to address a growing challenge in workplace communication: “Compliance During the Texting Era.”As technology reshapes workplace interactions, ADA compliance remains a critical concern for employers. The law mandates an interactive discussion regarding accommodations, but in a world where employees prefer texting over talking, how can employers ensure compliance while fostering meaningful communication?In this highly anticipated session, Brode will break down:The most significant challenges in achieving ADA-compliant interactive discussions today.How to engage employees effectively without making the process feel adversarial.Best practices for HR and compliance professionals to navigate this evolving landscape.“Compliance isn’t just about following the law; it’s about creating trust and open dialogue in the workplace,” said Brode. I’m excited to share practical strategies that help employers meet ADA requirements while respecting modern communication preferences.The DMEC Compliance Conference brings together HR leaders, legal professionals, and disability management experts to discuss best practices in leave and accommodation compliance.Event Details:April 15, 20252025 DMEC Compliance ConferenceFor media inquiries, interview requests, or speaking opportunities for Tommie Jo Brode, contact Kelly Bennett at Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com.About Tommie Jo Brode:Tommie Jo Brode holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Mathematics from Youngstown State University and a Juris Doctorate from Capital University Law School. Licensed to practice law in Ohio, she has extensive experience in employment law, risk management, workers’ compensation, occupational health, and diversity and inclusion. She has worked in-house for a global manufacturer and served as Director of Risk for the Ohio Turnpike. Appointed by Governor DeWine, she served on the Self-Insured Employer Evaluation Board (2019-2022) and has held board positions with the Ohio Self-Insured Association and the County Commissioners Association of Ohio. A sought-after speaker on workplace communication, she believes effective communication can prevent costly litigation. In 2021, she founded Venice Solutions Group, LLC, to promote best employment practices. She resides in Stow, Ohio, and Venice, Florida.About DMEC Compliance Conference:Join us for the 2025 DMEC Compliance Conference, April 14-17, 2025, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown in Columbus, OH, where you’ll gain invaluable knowledge and practical strategies to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of leave and accommodation compliance. With four days of FMLA, ADA, and state leave law education and extended networking, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to build connections and gain expert solutions to your most complex compliance challenges.

