The Guardian Group Celebrates Residency Matches for Members of its Support Team

Celebrating the Future of Medicine: 6 Team Members of the The Guardian Group Achieved Residency Matches for 2025

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Guardian Group , LCC proudly announces that six of their outstanding team members have successfully matched into 2025 residency programs. This significant milestone marks the next step in their medical careers, where they will continue their journey toward becoming skilled and compassionate physicians.Included in the group is Ralph Andres, MD, who has significantly contributed to The Guardian Group. He currently oversees their team of MDs that provide Medical History commentary to their QME Physicians. He also has served as a medical research analyst in their SIBTF Division. Finally, under the guidance of Dr. William Deardorff, he has helped implement an objective framework of analysis for the firm’s Psych based QMEs. Originally from Manila, Philippines, Ralph moved to the U.S. at the age of 10 and grew up in California. Later, Ralph returned to the Philippines where earned his medical degree from the University of the East in the Philippines.Ralph Andres, MD, matched in Family Medicine at Palmdale Regional Medical Center, in Palmdale, CA.Sharleen Legaspi, MD, Medical Assistant, matched in Internal Medicine at Skagit Regional Health, in Mount Vernon, WA.Joy M. Berbano, MD, Medical Assistant matched in Family Medicine at St. Joseph Providence Hospital, in Eureka, CA.Christianne Reyes, MD, Medical Historian matched in Family Medicine at Mission Community Hospital, in Panorama City, CA.Nuelle Fronda, MD, matched in Internal Medicine at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, in Stockton, CA.Leanza B. Fronda, MD, matched in Family Medicine at San Joaquin General Hospital, in French Camp, CA.Each of these exceptional individuals have demonstrated dedication, perseverance, and a passion for their craft.About The Guardian Group:The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California. Committed to the highest standard of Med-Legal Reporting, its member doctors are the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.