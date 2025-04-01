C Mauritius Palmar Recertified for Ongoing Commitment to Cultivating Sustainability

C Mauritius Palmar

Green Globe has recertified C Mauritius Palmar, a premier resort nestled along the coastline of Palmar, for its ongoing excellence in sustainability.

We have embraced responsible tourism by integrating advanced energy management, reducing single-use plastics, supporting local artisans, and cultivating environmental awareness among staff and guests.” — Marie de Wolf, Quality & Guest Experience Manager at C Mauritius Palmar

Marie de Wolf, Quality & Guest Experience Manager at C Mauritius Palmar, expressed her enthusiasm for this significant milestone, "Achieving Green Globe Certification is a proud moment for us. We have embraced responsible tourism by integrating advanced energy management, reducing single-use plastics, supporting local artisans, and cultivating environmental awareness among both staff and guests. This achievement shows our dedication to creating a greener future while delivering an exceptional hospitality experience.”C Mauritius Palmar has implemented a comprehensive range of sustainability initiatives to minimize its environmental impact. To reduce energy usage, the resort has integrated state-of-the-art systems to efficiently monitor and manage energy consumption. Additionally, the hotel actively reduces waste by implementing a food waste tracking system that helps minimize unnecessary disposal.Further expanding efforts to reduce its environmental impact, C Mauritius Palmar has taken significant steps to minimize plastic waste and promote eco-friendly alternatives. The resort has replaced plastic bottles with glass alternatives, offers in-room amenities crafted from recyclable materials, and provides guests with bamboo bathrobes. Additionally, the resort fosters a culture of environmental responsibility among its employees through dedicated programs that encourage paper reduction, waste minimization, and lower energy consumption. Guests are encouraged to participate in sustainability initiatives such as the #NoStraws challenge, tree-planting and cleanup days, and creative workshops using recycled materials.Reflecting the resort’s commitment to supporting the local community, C Mauritius Palmar incorporates locally sourced artisan décor throughout its interiors. The resort also supports local communities through donations, events, and initiatives that empower small businesses and artisans. A collaboration with Taste Buddies, a local business offering immersive street food tours, celebrates Mauritius' rich culinary heritage while supporting local vendors.To further promote local products, C Mauritius Palmar has introduced the CPicerie concept, a unique blend of an all-inclusive buffet and a local grocery store. This initiative emphasizes local products to offer guests a more authentic experience and directly support Mauritian farmers and producers. The resort showcases handcrafted items in the resort’s shop, providing guests with unique, authentic souvenirs while supporting local artisans.Looking ahead, C Mauritius Palmar remains committed to ongoing sustainability advancements, including the integration of a cutting-edge aquaponic system that combines aquaculture and hydroponics to grow fresh, organic vegetables and herbs, reducing environmental impact while enhancing the farm-to-table experience. Several additional green projects are in development to further strengthen the resort’s environmental commitments and elevate eco-conscious guest experiences.C Mauritius Palmar invites guests to explore its eco-friendly resort and join in its mission to protect the planet while enjoying an unforgettable stay.About C Mauritius PalmarC Mauritius Palmar, part of the vibrant C Resorts family, is dedicated to creating moments that inspire, delight, and spark unforgettable memories. Emphasizing a playful and carefree atmosphere, the resort invites guests to reconnect with their inner child and fully embrace the joy of island life. With a strong commitment to sustainability, C Mauritius Palmar strives to operate responsibly, supporting local communities and fostering eco-conscious practices. Guests are encouraged to let go of their inhibitions, explore nature's playground, and enjoy an extraordinary all-inclusive experience. For more information about C Mauritius Palmar and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.c-resorts.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For media inquiries:Marine LangloisCommunication ManagerC ResortsCoastal Road, Palmar, Quatre Cocos 41604Mauritius, Indian Ocean | BRN: C16140901marine.l@constancehospitality.com

