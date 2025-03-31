Yung Xavi Unleashes Highly Anticipated Full-Length Album: Baddies & Bentley's

Baddies & Bentley's album cover/Used by permission

Baddies & Bentley’s

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising music sensation Yung Xavi is back with a significant statement, dropping his highly anticipated full-length album, Baddies & Bentley's now available on all major streaming platforms. This electrifying release follows a streak of successful singles, marking an exciting new era in Xavi's career.

A Stellar Production Lineup & Notable Collaborations:

Crafted by an elite team of producers including TJ da Batman, Jazzian Armani Velez, Andrew "Chefboyardru" Brenner, Reynoldo M Munoz, and Christopher "Gage" Newlin, Baddies & Bentley's delivers a bold, immersive soundscape. The album also boasts standout collaborations with Mia Snow and Uno Time, elevating the project with fresh energy and dynamic artistry.

A Breakout Year for Yung Xavi:

2024 was a defining year for Yung Xavi, with hit singles like "Green," "Desert Baby," and "We Made It" solidifying his status as one of the industry's most exciting new voices. His signature blend of raw storytelling and genre-blurring sound continues to captivate listeners, fueling anticipation for what's next in 2025 and beyond.

With Baddies & Bentley's, Yung Xavi reaffirms his authenticity, confidence, and ability to create music that deeply resonates with his rapidly growing fanbase. As he steps into the second quarter of 2025, he shows no signs of slowing down—delivering the heat that fans and music lovers have come to expect.

For media inquiries, interviews, or booking requests, please contact: REALYungXavi.com

