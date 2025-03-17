Samuel Archer Releases New Single "Carnival Romance" Featuring Chantau Campbell

Carnival Romance Album Cover

Carnival Romance: Samuel Archer featuring Chantau Campbell

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following his successful Wuk Up Riddim project, acclaimed producer Samuel Archer is back with a bang, unveiling his latest single, "Carnival Romance," featuring the sensational Chantau Campbell. The track is now available on all major streaming platforms and is quickly making its way to urban radio markets, captivating listeners with its infectious rhythm and Caribbean vibe.

Designed with the global carnival season in mind, "Carnival Romance," is set to become a festival favorite in 2025 and beyond. The song features an upbeat, driving rhythm, rich Caribbean essence, and a catchy melody, making it a perfect addition to any carnival playlist. With its energetic beats and melodic hooks, "Carnival Romance," is primed to be an anthem for music lovers everywhere.

Samuel Archer, known for his creative vision and boundary-pushing productions, continues to make waves in the music industry. With "Carnival Romance," he adds to his diverse body of work and introduces a rising star—Chantau Campbell. This collaboration showcases Samuel's knack for discovering and nurturing new talent, elevating his projects and emerging artists' careers.

Chantau Campbell, making her debut as a recording artist with "Carnival Romance," is a promising new voice in the music scene. Hailing from Spring Village, St. Catherine, Jamaica, Chantau's musical journey began at an early age. Growing up surrounded by music—her father, a DJ and owner of a wake and marching band—Chantau was often asked to perform at events. Her exposure to music at such a young age sparked a lifelong passion. Chantau went on to pursue her education at Merl Grove High School in Kingston, Spring Village Training Institute, and later Keiser University in Sarasota, Florida.

During the production of Wuk Up Riddim, Samuel Archer witnessed Chantau's incredible talent firsthand on two occasions in Florida. This led to the collaboration on Carnival Romance, which marks the beginning of what promises to be an exciting career for Chantau.

Credits for "Carnival Romance," include:

Written by Samuel Archer and Chantau Campbell

Production and Instrumentation: Samuel Archer

Lead Vocals by Chantau Campbell

Engineered & Mixed by AJ of Plush Recording Studios, Orlando Florida

Mastered by Pierre "P-MiXX" Salandy

"Carnival Romance," is a testament to Samuel Archer's continued innovation and commitment to shaping the future of Caribbean music. With its vibrant energy and irresistible melody. Experience "Carnival Romance," on your preferred streaming platform.

Carnival Romance: Samuel Archer featuring Chantau Campbell

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.