Yung Xavi Drops Baddies & Bentley's Deluxe Edition and Expands into Fashion

Baddies & Bentley's Deluxe by Yung Xavi

Yung Xavi drops Baddies & Bentley's Deluxe with 3 new tracks, bold visuals, and a streetwear line, expanding his genre-blurring, fearless style.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising hip-hop artist Yung Xavi continues his explosive ascent with the release of the Deluxe Edition of his acclaimed debut album, Baddies & Bentley's. First released on March 31, 2025, the original project captivated audiences with its bold sound, emotionally honest lyricism, and standout collaborations with Mia Snow and UnoTime. The newly released Deluxe Edition, now available to stream on all major platforms, features three brand-new tracks that deepen the album’s narrative and sonic intensity. With this expansion, Yung Xavi reaffirms his presence as a fearless and innovative voice in modern hip-hop.

Visual Rollout & Fan Momentum:

Xavi has built consistent buzz with a strong visual rollout that includes official videos for “Naked,” “Get Down,” “Yours For Now,” “Freak Gone Bad,” and most recently, “Different.” Each video has further amplified his reach, building anticipation for future releases and cultivating a loyal, rapidly growing fan base.

Beyond Music: The Baddie Girl Fashion Line:

Complementing his musical success, Yung Xavi has launched his fashion imprint — the Baddie Girl Collection — a bold streetwear line that reflects his signature style and energy. Available now through his official store, the collection includes:

Baby Rib Crop Tees

Spaghetti Strap Tanks

Garment-Dyed Yoga Leggings

Fleece Cropped Zip-Up Hoodies

The line has resonated with fans who connect not just to Xavi’s music but to the lifestyle he represents.

About Yung Xavi:

Hailing from Palm Springs, CA, Yung Xavi is redefining the boundaries of new-age hip-hop. Known for blending introspective storytelling with high-impact beats, he brings both vulnerability and bravado to every track. With Baddies & Bentley's, he not only launched a breakthrough debut but created an immersive world of sound, visuals, and now fashion that fans are embracing across the globe.

Track Info – Baddies & Bentley's Deluxe Edition

Original Tracks: 10

New Deluxe Tracks: 3 exclusive songs

Features: Mia Snow, UnoTime

Streaming Now: On all major platforms

Style Extension: Baddie Girl Collection available via official online store

Yung Xavi's Deluxe Era is here — and it's not just louder. It's brighter, bolder, and dressed to win.

