History Comes Alive on the Hard Hat Tours of the Ellis Island Hospital Complex

Step back in time and explore the abandoned Ellis Island Hospital Complex on Ellis Island with an exclusive Hard Hat Tour . This exciting and educational 90-minute tour offers a unique and unforgettable opportunity to explore one of New York City's most iconic historical landmarks. Led by expert guides, this tour has been described by visitors as "epic" and a "must see" when in New York. Tours operate year-round, running six times daily from January to December.Secure Your Tickets TodayTickets for the Hard Hat Tour can be purchased on our website at www.saveellisisland.org Skip the Long Lines – Take the Ferry from New JerseyAvoid the Long Lines in Battery Park by taking the ferry from Liberty State Park in New Jersey at the historic Railroad Terminal. Arrive early to join our 10:30 a.m. tour, leaving plenty of time to also explore the Ellis Island Immigration Museum and the Statue of Liberty. The New Jersey ferry route takes you to Ellis Island first, and parking is available for just $5 per day.A Top New York City AttractionSince its launch in 2014, the Hard Hat Tour has become one of New York City's top tourist attractions. Guests will journey through the hospital complex, once dedicated to treating newly arrived immigrants, and tour the contagious disease wards, laundry, kitchen, staff housing, morgue and autopsy theater.Throughout the tour, visitors will experience the larger-than-life exhibit Unframed: Ellis Island by renowned French artist JR. This immersive installation features archival imagery of immigrants who traveled through Ellis island, displayed on the very walls of the hospital. JR's public art installations have appeared worldwide, from Times Square in New York City to the Pantheon in Paris. His short film Ellis, starring Robert De Niro and directed by JR, was filmed along the tour route.More Experiences AvailableIn addition to the Hard Hat Tour, Private Group Tours, Photography Sessions, School Group Tours and Special Events are offered. For more details, visit www.saveellisisland.org , email us at reservations@saveellisisland.org or call 201-332-8485, ext. 1.Ferry InformationFerry tickets to Ellis Island must be purchased separately through Statue City Cruises' website. Select "General Admission" under Tour Options.Start planning your visit or school trip today and experience the eerie beauty and educational depth of the Ellis Island Hospital Complex. The Hard Hat Tour offers an immersive experience that combines history, adventure, and discovery  book your tour today!About Save Ellis Island, Inc.Save Ellis Island, Inc., a registered 501©3 organization, is the National Park Service, U.S. Department of Interior's partner for the rehabilitation of the 29 unrestored buildings on Ellis Island. Save Ellis Island's mission is to raise the funds to restore the deteriorated, unused portion of Ellis Island and return it to use for public education and enjoyment. Save Ellis Island is committed to preserving this national treasure dedicated to America's immigrant story – the place where 12 million immigrants first stepped foot on American soil.

