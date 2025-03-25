Liife, Inc. Appoints Former Amazon Technology Executive Justin Stanley to Advisory Board

Liife, Inc. Logo Justin Stanley, Former Amazon Technology Executive, Appointed to Liife, Inc. Advisory Board

Former Technology Executive for Federal, Defense, Health & Aerospace Customers at Amazon Web Services Joins Liife

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liife, Inc. , a multi-domain healthcare technology company focused on eliminating fraud and misidentification through advanced Identification Verification Management (IVM), today announced the appointment of Justin Stanley to its Advisory Board. A prominent figure and former principal solutions architect at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Stanley has extensive experience in developing strategies for cloud workload transformation, ensuring healthcare compliance, and overseeing the complete creation of prototypes. His expertise will be instrumental in aligning technology for large-scale deployment and enhancing scalability.Notably, as a solutions architect at AWS, Stanley achieved remarkable growth and spearheaded initiatives like the “Hackathon for Good.” As a founding member of the Working Backwards community, Stanley now advises healthcare, government, and business leaders on innovation and large-scale transformation as Principal and Co-Founder of Practical Acceleration.“Justin’s deep technical expertise and comprehensive knowledge of technology development make collaborating with him a refreshing experience – he understands the full vision of Liife’s multi-domain technology and its transformative impact,” said Aaron Oboh, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Liife, Inc.Over the past ten years, Stanley has propelled innovation across the healthcare, technology and government sectors, partnering with esteemed organizations like NASA and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. He has played a key role in harnessing cloud technology to enhance operational efficiencies and enable large-scale digital transformations."I’ve been fortunate to work closely with Justin over the years and am thrilled to add him to the Liife Advisory Board,” said Dr. Adam Glasofer, Chief Innovation Officer and Advisory Board Chairman of Liife, Inc. “Justin is a unique individual, bringing technical, business and strategic skills, in multiple, different domains to the table. This rare skill set will be crucial for Liife as we look to scale beyond just healthcare.”Stanley’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as Liife prepares for multi-state expansion and explores applications beyond healthcare, including law enforcement and financial services. His leadership will play a crucial role in scaling Liife’s solutions to drive widespread adoption and impact.“Today healthcare, government and financial services all move at the speed of trust,” said Stanley. “I’m excited to join Liife’s advisory board in support of accelerating trust which will assist Liife in its growth and expansion. Trust is nexus that allows technology to better serve others while improving access for those who need it most.”Stanley joins a growing roster of influential leaders on Liife’s Advisory Board, including former Amazon healthcare executives Elizabeth Boudreau and Dr. Adam Glasofer.Together, the Advisory Board will play an integral role in shaping Liife’s strategy and advancing its mission to improve Identification Verification Management (IVM) solutions in healthcare and beyond.About Liife, Inc.Liife Inc. is a healthcare technology company focused on reducing fraud, waste, and abuse through advanced identification verification. By leveraging state of the art technology, Liife ensures secure, real-time Identification Verification Management (IVM) that improves patient safety, reduces misidentification, and enhances operational efficiency for healthcare providers. Their multi-domain scalable solution has the potential to expand beyond healthcare, impacting industries such as law enforcement and financial services.

