CRDA and DCO Energy Eﬃciency Unveil Transformative Energy and Workforce Development Project in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority CRDA ), in partnership with DCO Energy , is redeﬁning energy systems and enhancing sustainability in Atlantic City, focusing on The Atlantic City Convention Center and the historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.The launch of an ambitious $77M Energy Savings Infrastructure Program (ESIP) represents a dual-impact investment in Atlantic City's future. Focused on the Atlantic City Convention Center and historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, this groundbreaking initiative emphasizes sustainability, operational eﬃciency, and community empowerment, positioning Atlantic City as a leader in renewable energy innovation and economic development.“The ESIP program allows us to address the utility costs for our buildings with newer technology and the ability to provide revenue to the CRDA,” said CRDA Executive Director Eric Scheﬄer. “By combining sustainable energy with workforce development, we’re strengthening infrastructure and empowering the community for a brighter future."*Over the next 20 years, this initiative is expected to generate a total savings of $90.3 million, broken down as follows:• $54,813,754 in Energy Savings• $34,649,851 in Solar Savings• $878,505 in Operational Savings*In addition to these cost savings, the project is anticipated to generate signiﬁcant ﬁnancial incentives:• $7,546,891 in Rebates & Investment Tax Credit (ITC)• $11,883,961 in SREC Revenue*Cost savings and ﬁnancial incentive calculations provided by DCO Energy Eﬃciency.This transformative project includes the following upgrades:• Construction of a New Chilled Water and Hot Water Plant: Providing the Convention Center with full heating and cooling redundancy for improved operational reliability.• Installation of 7.5 MW Solar Arrays: Featuring 5 MW at the Atlantic City Convention Center and 2.5 MW at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, replacing outdated systems with advanced renewable energy solutions.• Substantial LED Lighting Upgrade: A comprehensive modernization of lighting systems, generating $763,636 in annual energy savings—over 50% of the project's total energy savings.• Integration with Atlantic City Electric: Strengthening the regional energy grid with clean energy distribution and enhanced resilience.This innovative project reﬂects CRDA’s steadfast commitment to ﬁscal responsibility, environmental sustainability, and reducing Atlantic City’s operational costs and carbon footprint, positioning the city as a model for renewable energy innovation and economic growth.“This initiative reﬂects CRDA’s innovative vision, merging energy solutions with community development,” said Visit Atlantic City President and CEO Gary Musich. “Projects like this allow us to remain competitive and pave the way for us to oﬀer our clients an attractive, aﬀordable and sustainable venue for meetings, events and conventions.”Other highlights of this program include Workforce Development and Education Innovation with two impactful programs: The Competitive Edge Program and the Train-to-Hire Program in Atlantic City.Educational Innovation: The Competitive Edge ProgramThis program equips Atlantic City students and young professionals with hands-on learning experiences and direct exposure to careers in renewable energy and engineering.Key beneﬁts include:• Hands-On Learning: Participants gain experience working on real-world renewable energy and infrastructure projects.• Mentorship Opportunities: Guidance from seasoned industry professionals to help participants build skills and conﬁdence.• Career Pathways: Access to internships, certiﬁcations, and career opportunities in STEM ﬁelds.Workforce Development: The Train-to-Hire ProgramComplementing the Competitive Edge Program is the Train-to-Hire Program, a 12-week initiative aimed at equipping Atlantic City residents with the tools to succeed in trade careers. Overseen by Jingoli Power and Atlantic City Electric, the program has helped local residents secure employment over the past six years.The curriculum includes:• Construction Basics• Workplace Safety• Life and Employability Skills• Financial Management & Literacy• Case Management Services“This initiative exempliﬁes our commitment to driving innovation and creating opportunities,” said Valerie Moran, Sr Vice President DCO Energy Eﬃciency. “By integrating programs like Competitive Edge and Train-to-Hire, we’re not just building infrastructure—we’re empowering Atlantic City’s next generation of leaders and skilled professionals.”Together, these programs demonstrate the CRDA’s commitment to fostering sustainability, operational excellence and community empowerment, ensuring Atlantic City remains a leader in innovation and economic development.DCO Energy Eﬃciency Business will work closely with representatives of CRDA, NJPBU, New Jersey Department of Community Aﬀairs as well as the building’s facility managers, Oak View Group, to oversee and accomplish the ESIP project.About the Casino Reinvestment Development AuthorityThe only agency of its kind nationwide, the CRDA has used Atlantic City casino reinvestments as a catalyst for meaningful, positive improvement in the lives of New Jersey residents since 1984. Under the 2011 Tourism District Act, the Authority's mission evolved from statewide projects to becoming the state's key economic development agency for Atlantic City. CRDA's expanded responsibilities now include land use regulation, tourism marketing and clean and safe initiatives. The CRDA also oversees Historic Boardwalk Hall (the leading entertainment venue of its size in the country) and the Atlantic City Convention Center. In total, CRDA has invested nearly $2 billion in more than 400 projects statewide, of which $1.8 billion has been invested in Atlantic City, spurring business investments and expansions, and creating permanent jobs in the process. For more information about CRDA and our projects, visit www.njcrda.com , and follow us on Facebook and X.For complete Atlantic City tourism information, visit www.visitatlanticcity.com , and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.About DCO EnergyDCO Energy is a nationally recognized developer of sustainable and renewable energy facilities that enriches the communities it operates by partnering with contractors, businesses, and talent. DCO Energy applies robust and innovative design, construction, and operation methodologies resulting in sustainable and safe solutions for owners in diﬀerent industry sectors.

