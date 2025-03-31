Crumbl Celebrates Spring With Cozy Merch And New Desserts

Crumbl Crumbl Crumbl

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spring fever is in the air and so is sweet inspiration for Crumbl’s springtime menu! Crumbl has 10 new desserts on tap for April, the most ever released in just one month. The Dessert of the Month is a spring staple that everyone will want to preorder for Easter. And maybe the most exciting news: brand new ready-to-wear merch in pretty pastels and bright neons.Crumbl’s new merch drop combines comfort with seasonal vibes, for a cozy yet chic look. The spring line includes a floral hoodie and matching tote, crew sets in three pastel colors, and pullover sweatshirts in neon purple and butter yellow. All of these items are available right now on Crumbl’s website by going to the main Menu and clicking on Merch.Crumbl’s Carrot Cake is the next Dessert of the Month to make an appearance on the menu. It has two layers of carrot cake mixed with warm spices, coconut, pineapple, and carrots, complete with a light glaze and vanilla cream cheese frosting, and topped with chopped pecans. It’s the ideal dessert to transition from winter to warmer days, with just the right amount of spice to complement the freshness of spring and will be available most of the month.Pre-orders for Easter begin Saturday, April 5, so you can start planning your party menu right now. Get ready to savor the flavors, cozy up in style, and add a little extra Crumbl charm to your life this season!About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,050 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

