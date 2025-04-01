Inc. Names Pathformance Technologies to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast

Elizabeth Johnson, CEO Pathformance Technologies, Inc.

Pathformance is No. 66 out of 951 companies that made the list, on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Southeast list

Being recognized by Inc. is an honor for the Pathformance team. We are on a mission to help brands and marketers truly understand the impact of every advertising dollar” — Elizabeth Johnson, CEO Pathformance Technologies

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Pathformance is No. 66 out of 951 companies that made the list, on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast, which includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.“Being recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Southeast is an honor and a testament to the relentless innovation, grit, and heart of the Pathformance team. We are on a mission to help brands and marketers truly understand the impact of every advertising dollar and this milestone proves we are on the right path. Our growth isn’t just about numbers, it is about reshaping what is possible in marketing measurement .” Elizabeth Johnson , CEO of Pathformance Technologies The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 192 private companies had a median growth rate of 114 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 11,493 jobs and $8.1 billion to the region’s economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southeast starting April 1. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.About PathformancePathformance is a leading marketing and measurement company empowering brands,RMNs, advertisers, and ad-tech partners to optimize their media investments withprecision and transparency. Recognized as an industry innovator, Pathformance deliversactionable insights and data-driven strategies to help clients understand the full impact of every advertising dollar. Pathformance has measured 500 brands, measuring the impact of 25B impressions, $240M in media budgets, and generated $1.2B in incremental sales.Learn more: https://pathformance.com/ More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

