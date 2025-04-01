SCCG Announces Expansion of Strategic Partnership with XTENDGAME to Drive Real-Time Gaming Innovation

SCCG Announces Expansion of Strategic Partnership with XTENDGAME

This collaboration underscores SCCG’s commitment to supporting the rollout and scaling of XTENDGAME’s data-first, AI-driven platform across gaming markets.

SCCG allows us to fast-track global growth and ensure operators around the world can tap into our secure, compliant, and highly adaptive platform technologies.” — Jim Berger - CEO XtendGame

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in gaming consultancy, is pleased to announce the extension and expansion of its strategic partnership with XTENDGAME, the newly rebranded technology company formerly known as Multilot Corporation. This expanded collaboration underscores SCCG’s commitment to supporting the rollout and scaling of XTENDGAME’s data-first, AI-driven platform technologies across global gaming markets.

The enhanced partnership builds on the joint venture announced earlier this year, leveraging SCCG’s 30+ years of gaming industry experience to drive market entry, client acquisition, and adoption of XTENDGAME’s innovative platform across B2C operators, CRM providers, and regulated gaming environments.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, stated:

“We’re excited to deepen our collaboration with XTENDGAME at a time when AI and real-time engagement tools are transforming how gaming companies connect with players. XTENDGAME’s platform empowers operators with actionable data and personalized player experiences at scale—capabilities that are no longer optional in today’s highly competitive environment.”

XTENDGAME’s platform brings two core technologies to market:

XTENDai – Delivers near real-time behavioral analytics to help operators make faster, data-informed decisions during player registration and gameplay.

XTENDPLAY – Offers live engagement solutions, such as AI-personalized games, targeted incentives, SnapChance photo sweepstakes, AR-based gamification, and social features like LuckySeatz.

Jim Berger, CEO of XTENDGAME, added:

“Our vision is to make gaming smarter and more personal. Expanding our strategic partnership with SCCG allows us to fast-track global growth and ensure operators around the world can tap into our secure, compliant, and highly adaptive platform technologies. Together, we’re building the future of gaming—where insight meets interaction in real time.”

With SCCG’s advisory, business development, and market strategy expertise, XTENDGAME is positioned to scale rapidly across key jurisdictions, from iGaming and lottery to social casino and next-generation CRM.

About XTENDGAME

XTENDGAME, formerly Multilot Corporation, provides a complete, secure, and compliant gaming platform designed to meet the evolving needs of the gaming industry. Its flagship products, XTENDai and XTENDPLAY, deliver near real-time analytics and engagement tools to operators worldwide, enhancing player experiences and driving operational success. www.xtendgame.com

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com/

"Contact"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.