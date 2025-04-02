Baptize California Returns on May 3rd, 2025, Followed by the Nationwide Movement Baptize America on June 8th

Baptize America is coming June 8, 2025; a nationwide movement uniting all 50 states in one day of revival, baptism, and bold faith. Learn more at www.Baptize.org. No barriers to grace — a powerful moment from Baptize California 2024, as ministry team members assist a courageous woman in a wheelchair into the ocean for baptism. Witness more life-changing moments at Baptize California 2025 on May 3rd in Huntington Beach. Prayer, hugs, and holy moments at Baptize California 2024, families and friends reunited with those just baptized, surrounding them with celebration, prayer, and the joy of new beginnings. Don't miss Baptize California returning to Huntington Beach on May 3, 2025!

Two Historic Baptism Events Set to Unite Churches and Ignite Revival Across California and the Nation

If we stand together, we believe we will witness a powerful spiritual awakening across America.” — Pastor Mark Francey of Oceans Church

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following last year’s record-breaking movement, Baptize California is set to return on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025 , with the goal of bringing churches together across the state for the largest synchronized baptism event in history.This year, the vision expands beyond California with the launch of Baptize America on Sunday, June 8th, 2025 , uniting believers nationwide in a historic outpouring of faith.After witnessing thousands of baptisms in 2024, organizers are preparing for an even greater move of God in 2025. Baptize California remains a statewide initiative, calling on churches, pastors, and believers to take part in hosting baptisms in their communities. One month later, Baptize America will take this vision across all 50 states, inviting the nation to unite in a powerful declaration of faith.Baptize California: A Unified Move of God in the Golden StateLed by Pastor Mark Francey of Oceans Church, Baptize California has grown from a single-location event to a state-wide revival. On May 3rd, churches across California will host synchronized baptisms, uniting thousands in an unprecedented move of spiritual renewal.“Last year, we saw history made as believers across California stepped into the waters of baptism. We believe 2025 will be even greater,” said Pastor Francey. “God is not done with California, and we are seeing a hunger for revival like never before.”Churches of all sizes are encouraged to register and participate. Those interested in hosting a Baptize California event at their campus can sign up at Baptize.org.Baptize America: A National Revival Begins June 8thBuilding upon the momentum of Baptize California, the launch of Baptize America on June 8th, 2025, aims to mobilize churches across the country for a synchronized national baptism event.This historic initiative is calling on churches, pastors, and believers from coast to coast to join the movement and advocate for revival. “Our mission is simple: unite the church, turn fully back to Jesus, and see our nation transformed,” said Pastor Francey. “If we stand together, we believe we will witness a powerful spiritual awakening across America.”Churches, ministries, and individuals interested in joining Baptize America can visit Baptize.org to learn more, sign up, and get involved. Both Baptize California and Baptize America are free for churches to participate in.Baptize California - Saturday, May 3, 2025: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Huntington Beach, CA.Baptize America - Sunday, June 8th, 2025.To register your church or to find a baptism location near you, visit: https://baptize.org For more information, visit https://baptize.org . For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Kelly Bennett at kelly@bennettunlimitedpr.com. Follow Baptize America & Baptize California on social media @BaptizeAmerica.About Baptize California & Baptize AmericaBaptize California is a statewide movement uniting churches to host simultaneous baptism events, leading thousands to publicly declare their faith in Jesus Christ. Expanding on this vision, Baptize America is a nationwide revival calling all 50 states to take part in the largest synchronized baptism event in history. Together, these movements aim to restore faith, unity, and transformation across the nation.

Baptize California 2025 – Join the Revival at Huntington Beach on May 3rd!

