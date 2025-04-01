Supermarket News Introduces Grocery NEXT: Uniting Operators, CPG Companies & Technology Providers for the Future

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Supermarket News, the leading voice in the grocery industry for more than 60 years, is launching a groundbreaking event: Grocery NEXT (Network, Evolution, User Experience and Technology). Designed for retailers by retailers, it is the only event where operators, CPG companies and technology solution providers can meet to educate, innovate and develop collaborative relationships with companies, peers and partners."Grocery retailers are standing at the crossroads of disruption and opportunity. With the rise of retail media, data-driven loyalty, and unified commerce, the industry needs a forum built for forward-thinkers—not status quo,” says Art Sebastian, founder and CEO of NexChapter and Grocery NEXT Chairman of the Board. “Grocery NEXT is that space. We're bringing the best minds together to shape the next chapter in grocery retail—not five years from now, but right now."Filling the Gap in GroceryThe grocery industry is undergoing rapid transformation. Traditional silos between marketing, e-commerce, loyalty and operations are breaking down as technology forces convergence. Retailers are navigating a complex landscape—where retail media presents massive new revenue potential, loyalty must evolve from points to personalization, and unified commerce demands seamless experiences across in-store and digital.Yet, despite the urgency, there’s a gap: no single event brings together grocery leaders across disciplines to collaborate on these pressing challenges. Grocery NEXT fills that void—offering a focused, actionable forum designed to break down barriers, accelerate innovation and drive meaningful partnerships that shape the grocery experience of tomorrow.Supermarket News’ Unrivaled Industry Reach and ExpertiseNo other media brand understands the grocery industry like Supermarket News. As the most trusted source for news, insights and analysis, Supermarket News surpasses the competition by providing:• Unmatched Audience and Engagement: With 350,000 active users and an expansive readership spanning every sector of the grocery industry, Supermarket News connects retailers, suppliers and innovators at a scale no other platform can match.• Innovative Content Offerings: From The Monthly Store Map, a visual guide to store openings and trends, to the Grocery Guys video series, featuring engaging conversations with editors, Supermarket News continues to push the boundaries of content innovation.• On-the-Ground Industry Coverage: Our editors don’t just report on grocery trends—we experience them firsthand. From major industry events to behind-the-scenes store visits, Supermarket News provides exclusive insights and real-world perspectives that shape the industry conversation.• Dedicated Technology Leadership: As the only grocery media brand with a dedicated technology editor, Supermarket News leads the charge in analyzing emerging trends in AI, retail media networks and digital transformation.• Year-Round Engagement: Through a mix of live events, in-depth reports and interactive content, Supermarket News keeps the grocery industry informed and empowered beyond the pages of the publication."At Supermarket News, we’re dedicated to delivering the most insightful, relevant and timely coverage of the grocery industry. Our reach spans across the entire food retail landscape, from independents to major chains, providing decision-makers with the news and analysis they need to stay ahead,” says Chloe Riley, Executive Editor of Supermarket News. “Our team of editors is deeply engaged in the industry, bringing a mix of expertise, curiosity and journalistic excellence to every story we cover. Whether it’s breaking news, in-depth trend analysis, or exclusive interviews, Supermarket News is the trusted resource for the leaders shaping the future of grocery."Guided by Experts on the Grocery CommitteeBeyond a three-day conference, Grocery NEXT is a year-round network focused on the fastest-growing segments in grocery. Attendees will find support from an elite panel of experts, the Grocery NEXT board, who will guide their educational journey. With more to come, the current board includes:• Art Sebastian, Founder & CEO of NexChapter and Grocery NEXT Chairman• Justin Weinstein, CMO of Giant Eagle• Charles McWeeney, VP of Technology, Digital, and Retail at Wakefern Food Corporation• Matt Van Gilder, Director of eCommerce and Digital at SpartanNash• Chad Petersen, Senior VP of Digital and eCommerce at Lowes Foods• Zac Wilson, Executive Director of Digital Experience at Raley’s• Frank Kerr, SVP of Operations at Lidl USFor more information, registration, and event updates, visit https://informaconnect.com/grocery-next/ CONTACTS:Michael Marino, Sr. Director, Retail Relations, Informa Connect, michael.marino@informa.comAmanda Buehner, EVP Retail, Informa Connect, amanda.buehner@informa.comAbout Informa ConnectA global business with a network of trusted brands in specialist markets across more than 30 countries, and a member of the FTSE 100. Our purpose is to connect our customers to information and people that help them know more, do more and be more. No other company in the world helps more people share professional knowledge or make business connections. In 2005 we became a division of Informa and in 2014 we merged 28 different Informa conference businesses into our division, but our roots go back almost 300 years.Informa Connect Foodservice, inclusive of storied brands like The National Restaurant Association Show, Nation's Restaurant News, CSP, Technomic and Catersource+The Special Event, brings together market-leading brands, exceptional talent, and deep customer relationships across the growing B2B foodservice market. Our purpose is to build connections while championing the specialist, leveraging unparalleled subject matter expertise to support our mission of better serving what is now the single largest global community of foodservice and retail professionals while delivering top-tier editorial content, digital and print publications and products, data assets, and events that our customers know and trust.Find out more about Informa and the Informa Connect division at www.informa.com and www.informaconnect.com

