Montreal Mini-Storage Launches First-of-Its-Kind Facility Designed by Women for Women in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Avenir Properties corporate office in Montreal Local artist Amelia Haddouchi will transform the facade of the new women-led storage facility with a custom mural A preview of the planned exterior of Montreal Mini-Storage's Sauve Site

This new location is a milestone for the company and the self-storage industry, as it represents the first storage space in Canada designed by women for women.

With this project, we’ve reimagined self-storage as an extension of the home-a welcoming, secure, practical space where women can store their family’s keepsakes without compromising their living space” — Margaux Chetrit

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montreal Mini-Storage is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its 24th self-storage facility at 500 Sauvé Street West, in the heart of Ahuntstic-Cartierville.Scheduled for a June 1st grand opening, this new location is a milestone not only for the company but for the self-storage industry at large, as it represents the first storage space in Canada designed by women, specifically with the needs of women in mind.The vision for this groundbreaking initiative was led by Montreal Mini-Storage’s female leadership team, including Andrea Lafrechoux (Director of Real-Estate), Margaux Chetrit (Director of business development), Tonia Assaf (Project manager) Serena Miscione, (Leasing specialist) and Alida Wu (Senior financial analyst.) United by a shared passion for progress, this team brought to life a facility that redefines what self-storage can be—safe, accessible, thoughtful, and empowering.“We understood long ago that women are often the primary decision-makers when it comes to the organization of their homes and lives. Yet, the self-storage industry has historically overlooked their needs,” explained Margaux Chetrit. “With this project, we’ve reimagined self-storage as an extension of the home—a welcoming, secure, and practical space where women can store their family’s keepsakes, business inventory, seasonal holiday and sporting items, or personal treasures without compromising their living space.”The facility at 500 Sauvé Street West spans 82,000 square feet and will offer 800 storage units across two floors. This adaptive reuse project resulted in a carbon footprint that is estimated to be 50% lower than that of a conventional development. The renovation incorporates numerous energy-saving measures and includes dedicated parking spaces for Communauto, a local car-sharing service.Beyond its low environmental impact, every operational detail has been thoughtfully designed with safety, comfort, and convenience in mind, including:-Bright interior and exterior areas to maximize visibility and safety-24/7 surveillance and monitored security cameras-Corner mirrors throughout the facility to ensure full visibility around blind spots-Easily accessible loading areas serving cars and trucks for a smooth and seamless moving experience-An appointment-based service allowing clients to book a representative to assist them with accessing or managing their lockers, depending on availabilityIn keeping with Montreal Mini-Storage’s tradition of integrating public art into its properties, the company plans to commission Amelia Haddouchi, an internationally acclaimed, Montreal-based female artist, to create a mural for the Sauvé facility. Known for her vibrant and empowering style, Haddouchi’s mural will stand as a symbol of creativity, resilience, and community—and as a visual signature of what Montreal Mini-Storage represents.As part of its ongoing efforts to uplift women-led ventures, Montreal Mini-Storage is proud to offer an exclusive promotion: 90 days of free storage for women entrepreneurs using the space to house business-related inventory, supplies, or equipment. Additionally, all women will be eligible for a "wage gap discount" to reflect pay equity realities. Women and female-identifying customers will be eligible to pay $0.82 on the dollar, in alignment with the current average gender wage gap in Canada and thus for the first whole year of their tenancy.This initiative builds on the company’s longstanding commitment of supporting women in business. From Clickspace pour Elle—a co-working concept created in partnership with the Scotiabank Women Initiative—to Ladies Who Launch, a well-attended annual summit empowering women entrepreneurs across industries, Montreal Mini-Storage continues to create platforms that inspire progress and community connection.“We’re incredibly proud to see the women of our team leading innovation across both commercial real estate and self-storage,” added Andrea Lafrechoux. “This facility is a powerful statement of what’s possible when women design for women, and it reinforces our belief that inclusive spaces strengthen our neighborhoods and economies.”Montreal Mini-Storage is dedicated to pushing progress within our company, our industry, and our communities. With the launch of the Sauvé facility, we are setting a new industry standard—one that supports entrepreneurship, and celebrates the power of women to shape the spaces we live and work in.ABOUT MONTREAL MINI-STORAGE:Since 2004, Montreal Mini-Storage has taken pride in providing space for your stuff.With nearly 11000 self-storage units at 24 conveniently located facilities in Quebec, MMS is the province's largest self-storage brand trusted by over 50000 satisfied customers.Montreal Mini-Storage remains true to its mission to offer storage and logistical solutions to support the people in the communities it serves and their respective life transitions.Montreal Mini-Storage is a subsidiary of Avenir Immobilier, a Canadian real-estate group focused on the development and management of impactful industrial and commercial projects.ABOUT AVENIR PROPERTIESAvenir Properties is a community-driven real estate firm dedicated to changing the way Canadians experience space. Emphasizing innovation and connection, the Avenir Properties brand encompasses an estimated 2.5M sq.ft of self-storage, office, commercial, and coworking space across the vibrant landscape of Quebec. To discover more about Avenir Properties and its commitment to redefining spaces, please visit us at https://immeublesavenir.ca/ ABOUT DEVENIR CONSTRUCTIONDevenir Construction, a subsidiary of Avenir Properties, is a Montreal-based licensed real estate entity specializing in end-to-end construction solutions. To discover more about Devenir Construction and its projects, please visit us at https://immeublesavenir.ca/devenir

