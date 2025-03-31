Tide Laundromat Inks 50-Unit Deal with CMG Companies, Expanding Across the Southwest U.S.

This agreement builds on Tide’s momentum in modernizing the laundromat experience with smart auto-dispensing washers, premium detergents and streamlined services designed for convenience and efficiency.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Services , franchisor of the Tide Laundromat and Tide Cleaners brands, has signed a milestone 50-unit franchise agreement with CMG Companies , one of the nation’s top multi-unit franchise operators. As one of the largest franchise commitments in the out-of-home laundry sector — alongside another major Tide deal announced last year — this agreement significantly accelerates Tide Laundromat’s expansion in the Southwest U.S.This agreement builds on Tide’s momentum in modernizing the laundromat experience with smart auto-dispensing washers, premium detergents and streamlined services designed for convenience and efficiency. The new locations will roll out in key Southwest metro areas.“With CMG’s proven track record in multi-unit franchise development, they are the ideal partner as we scale our footprint and redefine the laundry experience,” said Andy Gibson, CEO of Tide Services. “This agreement underscores our commitment to delivering efficient, high-quality laundry solutions to more communities and reinforces the strength of our franchise model.”Headquartered in Dallas, CMG Companies operates over 500 franchise locations across multiple industries, including quick-service restaurants, retail and hospitality. The firm is ranked among the top 15 multi-unit operators in the U.S., with a track record of successfully growing national brands.“Tide is a category leader, known for its trusted quality and innovative approach to both self-service and full-service laundry,” said Al Bhakta, founding principal of CMG Companies. “As we expand Tide’s footprint across the Southwestern U.S., our focus is on selecting the right locations and delivering a seamless customer experience that sets a new standard for the industry.”“The laundromat industry has been around for decades, but much of it remains outdated and fragmented,” added Navin Nagrani, principal at CMG Companies. “By combining Tide’s cutting-edge technology with our expertise in multi-unit operations, we’re bringing a smarter, more convenient laundry solution to market. This partnership represents not just a business opportunity, but a chance to modernize an essential service for communities nationwide.”This milestone deal reinforces Tide Laundromat’s position as a dominant player in the laundry franchise industry, offering investors a scalable, technology-driven business model backed by one of the most recognizable consumer brands in the world.Operating under the umbrella of Procter & Gamble (P&G), Tide Services is redefining the laundry and dry-cleaning industry with a focus on unmatched customer service and product quality. Through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands, Tide Services operates over 200 sites nationwide, offering innovative services like 24-hour laundry drop-off, a mobile app and the trusted cleaning excellence of Tide.For more information about Tide Services franchise opportunities, visit tidefranchise.com.About Tide ServicesTide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company, is America’s premier provider of on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry services through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. Tide Services is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States, offering innovative laundry solutions and presenting lucrative franchise opportunities to investors with large scale goals.About Tide LaundromatTide Laundromat is the technology-driven, customer-centric laundry franchise powered by one of the most trusted names in fabric care. Tide Laundromats are equipped with smart auto-dispensing washers that directly dose trusted brands like Tide, Gainand Downy, ensuring the correct amount of detergent and softener are added for an optimal clean. Guests can customize their selections with options like unscented, sensitive-skin formulas and Tide’s Color Safe Bleach Alternative. Self-service options allow guests to complete their laundry in as little as 35 minutes, while convenient wash-and-fold drop-off services cater to those seeking additional convenience.# # #

