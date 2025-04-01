Swan Island Networks Unveils Powerful New TX360 Features at ISC West 2025

New features focus on automation, intelligence, and enhanced collaboration, enabling security teams to act faster and more effectively.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swan Island Networks , a pioneer in real-time situational awareness and threat intelligence, today announced a suite of innovations for its TX360 platform at ISC West 2025. These focus on automation, intelligence, and enhanced collaboration, enabling security teams to act faster and more effectively in an evolving threat landscape.New TX360 Features Announced at ISC West:• Timed Assets for Travel & Special Event Planning – Plan with confidence using time-sensitive asset tracking. Enhance trip and event security with time-sensitive asset tracking, ensuring seamless situational awareness before, during, and after key activities.• AI-Powered Alerting – TX360’s AI-driven enhancements help provide precision automation, filtering out noise and ensuring security teams receive only the most critical, high-priority intelligence in real time.• Expanded Brand Monitoring – Stay ahead of evolving threats to brands, executives, and high-profile events. Enhanced capabilities for monitoring digital and physical risks provide early warnings on emerging challenges, safeguarding reputations and assets.• Asset Contacts for Site-Specific Notifications – Achieve streamlined coordination and rapid response with location-based alerts. TX360 now enables site-specific notifications, ensuring the right personnel receive precise, actionable information.In addition, the TX360 Mobile App is available for iPhone and Android, supporting clients with critical intelligence on the go, interactive threat mapping, and mobile-friendly situational awareness tools.“We are thrilled to debut these innovative TX360 features, designed to empower security professionals to act with precision and confidence.” said Juli Morse, CEO of Swan Island Networks. “Our hybrid intelligence model is further enhanced by integrating AI-driven tools and expanding our platform’s capabilities with further automation and support for travel and special events.”For a live demo of TX360 and its latest features, visit Swan Island Networks at ISC West, Booth #35061, or learn more at www.swanislandnetworks.com About Swan Island NetworksSwan Island Networks provides real-time threat intelligence and situational awareness solutions to help organizations detect, analyze, and respond to security threats worldwide. The TX360 platform delivers curated intelligence feeds, automated alerts, and geospatial monitoring tools for corporate security, public safety, and risk management teams.For media inquiries, please contact:

