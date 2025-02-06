Swan Island Networks Launches New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Monitoring Service

Swan Island Networks has launched a specialized monitoring service to enhance safety and security for clients around the 2025 Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swan Island Networks , a leader in real-time threat intelligence and situational awareness solutions, has launched a specialized monitoring service to enhance safety and security for clients around the upcoming Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. The service provides organizations with real-time alerts, intelligence reports, and critical updates to help mitigate risks during one of the largest sporting events in the world.Leveraging its TX360 platform, Swan Island Networks will deliver continuous monitoring of security threats, weather conditions, traffic disruptions, and other critical factors that could impact businesses, event organizers, and public safety agencies. The New Orleans Super Bowl Monitoring Service will offer:• Real-Time Alerts – Instant notifications on emerging threats, public safety incidents, and logistical challenges.• Customizable Intelligence Feeds – Tailored updates on topics such as weather threats, physical security risks, and emergency response information.• Interactive Dashboards – A centralized view of key security info and disruptions in the area.• Analyst Support – Actionable intelligence to help organizations make informed decisions.All subscribers can also utilize the TX360 mobile app, which is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.The service is available immediately to corporations, executives, and security teams seeking enhanced situational awareness leading up to and during the Super Bowl. Interested organizations can request a demo or subscription through sales@swanisland.net or through Swan Island Networks’ website.About Swan Island NetworksSwan Island Networks provides cutting-edge threat intelligence and situational awareness solutions for corporate enterprises and security professionals. Its TX360platform delivers real-time alerts, dashboards, and intelligence feeds to help organizations proactively manage risks and enhance security.For more information about Swan Island Networks, visit www.swanislandnetworks.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.