Swan Island Networks Announces Juli Morse Appointed as Chief Executive Officer

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swan Island Networks , a technology company based in Oregon, has announced the promotion of Juli Morse to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective February 3, 2025. Morse is also named to the company’s board of directors.A trusted leader within the organization and a driving force behind its success, Morse has played a pivotal role in building strong client relationships and delivering innovative solutions that have fueled the company’s growth. She succeeds Pete O’Dell, current CEO and co-founder, who is stepping down and will continue to serve on the board of directors.In the past 8 years at Swan Island Networks, Juli Morse has been instrumental in expanding the company’s client base, driving product innovation, and delivering services tailored to client needs. Most recently serving as Vice President of Customer Success, she worked closely with clients and partners to deliver exceptional results.“Juli has been an invaluable part of our leadership team, and her dedication to clients and innovation has shaped the trajectory of the company,” said outgoing CEO and board member, Pete O’Dell, on behalf of the board of directors. “Her vision, expertise, and proven track record with clients and partners make her the ideal leader to guide our company into its next chapter of growth and innovation.”This leadership transition highlights Swan Island Networks’ unwavering commitment to clients, while advancing the company’s mission of innovation and excellence.About Swan Island Networks:Swan Island Networks is a leader in corporate security, delivering innovative threat intelligence and situational awareness solutions. With a steadfast commitment to customers and a proven record of innovation, the company empowers security teams, executive protection professionals, and global corporations with real-time threat monitoring and actionable intelligence. Its TX360 platform provides 360° situational awareness, customized threat intelligence, and targeted insights to enhance security decision-making.For more information about Swan Island Networks, visit www.swanislandnetworks.com

