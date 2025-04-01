Austin Craft Spirits Company Debuts Austin 111 Light Whiskey

Austin 111 Cask Strength Light Whiskey made from Texas Rye

A Rye-Driven Leap in Light Whiskey Excellence

We’ve spent years perfecting this; the result is a cask-strength stunner that’s bold yet silky, with Texas rye shining through. That Denver Gold right out of the gate tells us we’ve hit the mark.” — Tom Buchsbaum, co-founder

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Craft Spirits Company, the Texas distillery redefining light whiskey with its award-winning portfolio, proudly unveils Austin 111 Cask Strength Light Whiskey ( https://www.austin101whiskey.com/austin-111 ), a bold new expression hitting Texas shelves this week. Crafted from a mashbill of 70% Texas rye for vibrant spice and 30% non-GMO Texas white corn for natural sweetness, Austin 111 has already claimed a Gold Medal at the 2025 Denver International Spirits Competition, signaling its arrival as a standout in the category.Steam distilled to over 160 proof and aged for a minimum of one year in recycled, award-winning Texas bourbon barrels, Austin 111 undergoes a slow proof reduction with pure Hill Country water to reach its signature 111 proof (55.5% ABV). This meticulous process extracts a brown-sugar sweetness from the seasoned barrels, harmonizing the rye’s spice with a light, mellow oak finish. Darker and spicier than its predecessor Austin 101, yet shockingly smooth for a cask-strength offering, Austin 111 delivers a grain-forward taste that’s both intense and approachable.“Austin 111 is the Light Whiskey made from rye our fans have been craving since we started this journey with Austin 101,” said Tom Buchsbaum, co-founder of Austin Craft Spirits Company. “We’ve spent years perfecting this—listening to the buzz at whiskey clubs and festivals—and the result is a cask-strength stunner that’s bold yet silky, with Texas rye shining through like never before. That Denver Gold right out of the gate tells us we’ve hit the mark.”The inaugural batch of Austin 111, limited to 84 cases, is now available statewide through RNDC, Austin Craft Spirits’ exclusive Texas distributor, with a suggested retail price of $59.99 per 750ml bottle. Fans can experience it firsthand at the Texas Whiskey Gala (March 2025), Texas Whiskey Festival (April 2025), and Whiskey Riots in Austin, Fort Worth, and San Antonio (April-May 2025).Austin 111 joins an illustrious family: Austin 101, the Double Platinum Best in Class winner at the 2024 Ascot Awards; Austin 121, a cask-strength favorite with a 2024 Denver Gold; and Austin 85, the cocktail-ready light whiskey launched in 2022. Each bottle reflects the distillery’s commitment to 100% Texas grains, sustainable barrel practices, and precision distillation.Founded in 2018 by Tom Buchsbaum, Gary Cotshott, and Stephane Godevais—three tech veterans turned distillers—Austin Craft Spirits Company has amassed over a dozen awards since introducing Austin 101 in 2020. With Austin 111, they continue to push the boundaries of light whiskey, blending tradition with Texas-sized innovation.About Austin Craft Spirits CompanyHeadquartered in Austin, Texas, Austin Craft Spirits Company crafts exceptional light whiskeys using Texas-grown grains and sustainable methods. Exclusively distributed by RNDC in Texas, their lineup—Austin 85, 101, 111, and 121—has garnered accolades from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Texas Whiskey Festival, and more. Visit www.austinlightwhiskey.com for details.

