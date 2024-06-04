Austin 101 and Austin 121 Light Whiskey Wins Double Platinum at the 2024 Ascot Awards
Austin 101 Light Whiskey also won Best in Class
We are proud to showcase the unique flavors of Texas grains, our dedication to sustainability in the spirits industry, and the great quality spirits you can achieve.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Craft Spirits Company, crafters of the award-winning Austin 101, Austin 85, and Austin 121 Light Whiskeys, proudly nnounce, Austin 101 Light Whiskey, has achieved Double Platinum and Best in Class honors at the prestigious 2024 Ascot Awards. Austin 121 Light Whiskey won Double Platinum in the Cask Strength Single Barrel Pick Competition. These accolades highlight Austin Light Whiskey's superior quality and craftsmanship, setting it apart in the highly competitive spirits industry.
— Austin Craft Spirits founders
Austin 101 Light Whiskey is the first in a series of light whiskeys that come from a passion for crafting innovative spirits. It captures the essence of local Texas grains, offering flavors of caramel, butterscotch, and vanilla, with hints of oak. The whiskey balances smoothness and punch, delivering a mellow, long finish. It's light in taste, lightly oaked, and uniquely approachable.
The tasters at the Ascot Awards noted for Austin 101: Soft tannins and breakfast bar sweetness make this playful whiskey fun on the tongue. Butter and fresh caramel poke through to delight.
Made from Texas grains—non-GMO white corn, red winter wheat, and barley malted in Fort Worth—Austin 101 is steam distilled in small batches through a custom-made column still. Distilled at a higher proof than most whiskeys, it is finished in recycled oak whiskey barrels from local craft bourbon makers, extracting complex oak aromas while highlighting the sweetness of the grains.
Austin 121 cask strength Light Whiskey is from select barrels of Austin 101 aged more than a year and bottled at full cask strength. It offers a more intense nose with mineral, butterscotch, and vanilla aromas. It is distinctly darker and spicier yet has a long, smooth finish. Each special bottle has a cask strength varying from 121-136 proof.
Column distilled to a higher proof, Austin Light Whiskey preserves the natural sweetness and taste of the original grain. It is delicious the moment it comes off the still, and only the finest, hand-selected barrels qualify to hold it. Austin 121 has the complexity and purity of a wheated bourbon mash made from 100% Texas grains.
The tasters at the Ascot Awards noted for Austin 121: A complex nose features honey, biscuit,warm cereal, pear, and floral notes. All that and then some on the palate with the cereal cranked up and a kick ass proof keeping things spicy. Water makes this richer, and more beautiful.
"We are incredibly honored to receive Double Platinum and Best in Class at the 2024 Ascot Awards.”, said Austin Craft Spirits founders. "We are proud to showcase the unique flavors of Texas grains, our dedication to sustainability in the spirits industry, and the great quality spirits you can achieve.”
The Ascot Awards, organized by the American Spirits Council of Tasters and led by bourbon authority Fred Minnick, is an annual event that celebrates the finest spirits from around the world. This year, over 1,200 entries were evaluated by 52 judges, who blind-tasted each submission to determine the top medalists. Austin 101 Light Whiskey stood out among the entries, earning top scores for its exceptional flavor profile and balance.
About Austin 101 Light Whiskey
Austin 101 Light Whiskey is 50.5% alcohol by volume and is available in 750 ml bottles with a manufacturers’ suggested retail price of $49. It is produced by Austin Craft Spirits Company and distributed by Republic National Distributing Company. It may be purchased at many central Texas retailers which can be found at www.austin101whiskey.com/where-to-find.
About Austin 121 Light Whiskey
Austin 121 Light Whiskey is 60.5% to 68.0% alcohol by volume and is available in 750 ml bottles with a manufacturers’ suggested retail price of $89.99. It is produced by Austin Craft Spirits Company and is available at select stores. Locations can be found at https://www.austin101whiskey.com/austin-121.
About Austin Craft Spirits Company
Austin Craft Spirits Company (based in Austin, TX) was founded in 2018 by three veterans of the tech industry with a passion for delicious spirits. After years of research and experimentation, they decided to bring to market Austin 101 Light Whiskey following extensive consumer feedback and the support of successful, established Austin distilleries. Their vision is to bring out the essence of local Texas ingredients to create unique and amazing craft spirits.
###
Carolyn Cummins
santosha solutions
+1 512-843-1672
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram