Austin 111 Cask Strength Light Whiskey Strikes Gold at 2025 Denver International Spirits Competition

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Craft Spirits Company proudly announces Austin 111 Cask Strength Light Whiskey ( https://www.austin101whiskey.com/austin-111 ), crafted with 70% Texas rye and 30% Texas white corn, has won a Gold Medal at the 2025 Denver International Spirits Competition this week. Judged double-blind by 30 of America’s top spirits experts, the award crowns Austin 111’s debut as a standout in the Rockies’ largest spirits contest.Launched this month at 111 proof after aging in recycled Texas bourbon barrels, Austin 111 joins its siblings—most recently Austin 121, a 2024 Denver Gold winner—in showcasing the distillery’s mastery of light whiskey. “This Gold for Austin 111 is a thrill –it is bold Light Whiskey from rye and Denver’s judges prove Texas grains can steal the show,” said Tom Buchsbaum, co-founder.Now available through RNDC at Texas liquor stores for MSRP $59.99, Austin 111 will hit the spotlight at the Texas Whiskey Festival (April 2025). Visit www.austinlightwhiskey.com for more.Founded in 2018 by Tom Buchsbaum, Gary Cotshott, and Stephane Godevais—three tech veterans turned distillers—Austin Craft Spirits Company has amassed over a dozen awards since introducing Austin 101 in 2020. With Austin 111, they continue to push the boundaries of light whiskey, blending tradition with Texas-sized innovation.About Austin Craft Spirits CompanyHeadquartered in Austin, Texas, Austin Craft Spirits Company crafts exceptional light whiskeys using Texas-grown grains and sustainable methods. Exclusively distributed by RNDC in Texas, their lineup—Austin 85, 101, 111, and 121—has garnered accolades from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Texas Whiskey Festival, and more. Visit www.austinlightwhiskey.com for details.

