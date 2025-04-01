Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) Supports the Secure Our Savings 2.0 Coalition

RITA encourages any individuals, businesses, and organizations in the retirement industry to support the SOS 2.0 Coalition and its important mission.

Supporting the SOS Coalition is crucial to helping all Americans achieve a happy and fulfilling retirement.” — Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA

FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) has joined the Secure Our Savings 2.0 (SOS) Coalition, an alliance of advocates and businesses dedicated to protecting Americans' retirement savings as Congress delves into a comprehensive tax overhaul.On December 21, 2025, most of the individual and some of the business tax provisions from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) will expire. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that extending the expiring TCJA provisions would cost $4.7 trillion over 10 years. It is very likely Congress will need to trim existing tax expenditures to offset some or all of the cost of extending the TCJA, and the tax incentive for retirement savings is one of the largest in the Internal Revenue Code.“The tax incentives for retirement savings were under threat in the lead up to the TCJA and could come under attack again,” said Michael Kreps, chair of Groom Law Group ’s Retirement Services Group and leader of the SOS Coalition. “The Coalition was on the forefront of preserving the retirement savings tax incentives then and will do so again.”SOS is a broad-based, diverse coalition representing the interests of employers, employees, retirees, and financial services firms, enabling the industry to speak with one voice. Its mission is to protect the tax incentives for retirement savings. The coalition will oppose any and all proposed cuts to the retirement tax incentives, including reductions to contribution limits, repeal of the Saver’s Match, and new taxes on retirement assets.“RITA is dedicated to helping investors feel informed, confident, and prepared for their future,” said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA. “Supporting the SOS Coalition is crucial to helping all Americans achieve a happy and fulfilling retirement.”RITA encourages any individuals, businesses, and organizations in the retirement industry to support the Secure Our Savings 2.0 Coalition and its important mission. To learn more about SOS and how to get involved, email Michael Kreps at mkreps@groom.com and/or Diana McDonald at dmcdonald@groom.com.ABOUT RITARITA is a professional trade association dedicated to expanding opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, RITA is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading educator and advocate for the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both members and investors. To learn more, visit ritaus.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.