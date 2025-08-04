Retirement Industry Trust Association to Host Virtual IRA Advanced Institute, September 15-19, 2025

RITA's virtual IRA Advanced Institute is the only one of its kind in the self-directed retirement industry and will take place September 15-19, 2025.

We strive to provide an unrivaled education on self-directed IRAs that helps attendees to succeed in the industry.” — Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA

FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host its virtual IRA Advanced Institute for retirement and other wealth management professionals next month. The course takes place virtually over Zoom and lasts for five days from September 15-19, 2025.“We strive to provide an unrivaled education on self-directed IRAs that helps attendees to succeed in the industry,” said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA and one of the Institute instructors. “We cover a variety of topics and include short quizzes and group discussions to create a comprehensive and interactive learning experience.”The IRA Advanced Institute focuses on alternative assets in IRA accounts, prohibited transactions, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, real estate, LLCs, UBTI, audits, legal requirements for processing IRA accounts, and how to reduce fraud in self-directed IRAs. Attendees will interact in small groups to enhance their problem-solving abilities and learn how to analyze specific technical concerns.The Institute concludes with a 100 multiple choice question test, which can lead to earning a Self-Directed Industry Professional (SDIP) certification . The RITA Certified SDIP designation signifies that an individual working in the self-directed IRA industry has attained comprehensive training on the essential aspects of SDIRAs.“The topics covered were relevant to all the processes and departments within a SDIRA custodian,” said one of the Institute attendees. “The insights into what other departments are considering or dealing with on a daily basis helps provide a full scope of what it is that we do.”The class is open to RITA members and non-members, though members benefit from reduced registration rates. Registration for RITA members is $1,195 per person and registration for non-members is $1,500 per person.To learn more and register, visit the RITA IRA Advanced Institute’s event page on RITA’s website. Registration is currently open and ends September 11, 2025.ABOUT RITARITA is a professional trade association dedicated to expanding opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, RITA is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading educator and advocate for the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both members and investors. To learn more, visit ritaus.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.