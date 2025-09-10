RITA to Host Retirement Industry Conference, “Unlocking Potential with SDIRAs,” November 13-14, 2025 in Irvine, CA

RITA's Fall Conference will take place in Irvine, CA on November 13-14, 2025.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host its Fall Conference for self-directed retirement professionals from November 13-14, 2025 in Irvine, CA. The theme will be “Unlocking Potential with Self-Directed IRAs” and focus on topics impacting the individual retirement account (IRA) industry and self-directed retirement plans.“The more we understand about self-directed IRAs, their benefits, and changing regulations and legislation, the better prepared we are to utilize their full potential for our businesses and our clients,” said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA. “Our conferences focus on uniting industry professionals, experts, and key regulators to navigate common issues and achieve success together.”RITA’s conferences provide the latest legislative and regulatory updates from leading experts. Topics for this conference include cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, anti-fraud initiatives, alternative assets in 401(k)s, and more. Agenda topics are subject to change.“The presentations were informative, and it’s always a great networking opportunity,” stated one of the attendees of RITA’s Spring Conference, hosted in Washington DC earlier this year. Another attendee added, “[The speakers] really know our industry and address topics that directly apply to us.”The RITA Fall Conference will include two full days of speakers, panels, and roundtable sessions. It will be hosted at the Hyatt Regency Irvine , a fully renovated 4-star hotel with convenient access to the area’s top activities. The hotel features a swimming pool oasis, modern rooms, onsite dining, and a 24-hour fitness center. Attendees should book accommodations in RITA’s room block by October 16, 2025.RITA members and non-members can register for the conference, though members receive a discounted rate. Attendees can save $200 with early bird registration now through September 17, 2025. To learn more and register, visit RITA’s Fall 2025 Conference event page ABOUT RITARITA is a professional trade association dedicated to expanding opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, RITA is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading educator and advocate for the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both members and investors. To learn more, visit ritaus.org.

