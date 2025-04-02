Beauty Trends Webinar with KBL Cosmetics (April 29th at 10AM PDT) on Beauty Aesthetics and the Rise of Clean Glam

Discover what’s next in beauty — April 29 at 10 AM PST. Scan to join!

AZUZA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From “clean girl” glam to dopamine beauty, visual storytelling is shaping every corner of the beauty industry. On April 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PDT), KBL Cosmetics will host a free, live webinar that explores the key trends shaping the future of makeup development, packaging, and consumer engagement.RSVP here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw This session will explore Beauty Trends 2025, Beauty Trends 2026, and Beauty Trends 2027 with a focus on beauty aesthetics and how influencer-driven makeup looks are setting the tone for future launches. From ethereal blush and glass skin to graphic liners and sculpted brows, the conversation will cover how aesthetics are guiding clean beauty innovation and packaging choices.Attendees will gain insight into how beauty influencers are translating social trends into product demand and how brands can incorporate visual cues into design and marketing. The session will also share real-world beauty tips that tap into today’s most relevant consumer preferences: simplicity, individuality, and shareability.Whether you're designing a new product collection or looking to align with modern beauty values, this webinar will deliver actionable insights that bridge art, influence, and clean formulation strategies.Featured Speakers: Helga Arminak, CEO of Arminak Solutions dba KBL Cosmetics, who brings over 25 years of experience in the beauty and packaging industry, will share her insights on innovation, sustainability, and the evolving relationship between skincare and packaging. She will be joined by Hannah Palese, Packaging Designer and Creative Director at KBL Cosmetics, and Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at KBL Cosmetics.Secure your spot today: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw

