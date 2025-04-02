Beauty Trends Webinar with KBL Cosmetics (April 29th at 10AM PDT) on the Future of High-Tech Beauty Tools

Discover what’s next in beauty — April 29 at 10 AM PST. Scan to join!

AZUZA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As technology redefines the beauty experience, devices and tools are becoming essential to product performance and personalization. On April 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PDT), KBL Cosmetics will host a free, live webinar that explores the key trends shaping the future of makeup development, packaging, and consumer engagement.RSVP here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw This session will examine Beauty Trends 2025, Beauty Trends 2026, and Beauty Trends 2027 through the lens of high-tech innovation—focusing on the devices, tools, and integrated features transforming skincare and makeup. From AI-powered beauty tools to at-home treatment devices, attendees will learn how technology is expanding the capabilities of beauty products and consumer routines.The discussion will also cover the intersection of beauty tools and makeup trends, including precision applicators, skin-analyzing gadgets, and smart packaging that enhances user experience. Insights will be shared on how innovation is driving differentiation, retention, and brand storytelling in an increasingly tech-forward market.Whether you’re designing a next-gen beauty device or adding innovation to an existing product line, this webinar will provide valuable direction for staying ahead in a digitally-enhanced, results-driven beauty space.Featured Speakers: Helga Arminak, CEO of Arminak Solutions dba KBL Cosmetics , who brings over 25 years of experience in the beauty and packaging industry, will share her insights on innovation, sustainability, and the evolving relationship between skincare and packaging. She will be joined by Hannah Palese, Packaging Designer and Creative Director at KBL Cosmetics, and Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at KBL Cosmetics.Secure your spot today: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw

