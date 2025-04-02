Beauty Trends Webinar with KBL Cosmetics (April 29th at 10AM PDT) on Skincare and the Rise of Skin-First Innovation

Discover what’s next in beauty — April 29 at 10 AM PST. Scan to join!

AZUZA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As beauty routines become more skin-centric, brands are prioritizing ingredients, education, and effectiveness in every product launch. On April 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PDT), KBL Cosmetics will host a free, live webinar that explores the key trends shaping the future of makeup development, packaging, and consumer engagement.RSVP here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw This session will spotlight Beauty Trends 2025, Beauty Trends 2026, and Beauty Trends 2027, with a focus on skincare routines, natural skincare innovations, and the evolving definition of clean beauty. Attendees will learn how today’s consumers are embracing skin-first philosophies—favoring minimal, effective products over complex multi-step regimens.The discussion will explore skincare trends such as barrier-repair actives, hybrid formulas that combine makeup and treatment benefits, and the shift toward products that support long-term skin health. Expect insights into formulation strategy, ingredient sourcing, and product design rooted in transparency and trust.Attendees will also walk away with practical beauty tips that reflect today’s desire for simplicity, clarity, and real results. Whether you're refining your current line or developing a new skincare concept, this session will offer fresh direction on how to lead with skin-first solutions in a trend-forward market.Featured Speakers: Helga Arminak, CEO of Arminak Solutions dba KBL Cosmetics , who brings over 25 years of experience in the beauty and packaging industry, will share her insights on innovation, sustainability, and the evolving relationship between skincare and packaging. She will be joined by Hannah Palese, Packaging Designer and Creative Director at KBL Cosmetics, and Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at KBL Cosmetics.Secure your spot today: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw

