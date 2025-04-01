Beauty Trends Webinar with KBL Cosmetics (April 29th at 10AM PDT) on Clean Beauty, Skincare Routines & Beauty Tips

Discover what’s next in beauty — April 29 at 10 AM PST. Scan to join!

AZUZA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skincare is evolving as consumers prioritize clean beauty, simplified routines, and natural ingredients that support long-term skin health. On April 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PDT), KBL Cosmetics will host a free, live webinar that explores the key trends shaping the future of makeup development, packaging, and consumer engagement.RSVP here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw During the session, attendees will discover everyday beauty secrets from skincare professionals and brand innovators, covering everything from natural skincare essentials to clean ingredient swaps and must-know tips for long-lasting radiance. The webinar will spotlight emerging trends in skincare routines, including skin cycling, barrier repair, and the rise of minimalist regimens that deliver visible results.The conversation will also explore the meaning of clean beauty in 2025, how transparency and sustainability are redefining skincare, and why natural skincare products are gaining momentum across age groups and skin types.From morning routines to nighttime rituals, attendees will walk away with practical beauty tips, product recommendations, and a deeper understanding of what makes a routine truly glow-worthy.Whether you’re revamping your skincare lineup or looking for clean alternatives, this session offers a closer look at what’s working—and what’s next—for beauty lovers everywhere.Featured Speakers: Helga Arminak, CEO of Arminak Solutions dba KBL Cosmetics , who brings over 25 years of experience in the beauty and packaging industry, will share her insights on innovation, sustainability, and the evolving relationship between skincare and packaging. She will be joined by Hannah Palese, Packaging Designer and Creative Director at KBL Cosmetics, and Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at KBL Cosmetics.Secure your spot today: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw

