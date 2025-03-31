W.A.S.P. Release the Lyric Video for Paint It Black. Announce Sold Out Shows Across Europe
EINPresswire.com/ -- W.A.S.P. announce the release of the lyric video for Paint It Black, taken from the digital release of Bonus Tracks & B-Sides from the W.A.S.P. The 7 Savage boxset.
Watch W.A.S.P. Paint It Black: https://youtu.be/UW8v5WVOIIg
Purchase or stream the digital release of Bonus Tracks & B-Sides - https://orcd.co/wasp_bonus_listen
BraveWords, Sleaze Roxx, Metal Insider and The Metal Voice all picked the W.A.S.P. Album ONE Alive tour as one of the best tours in 2024. W.A.S.P. are bringing the Album ONE Alive tour to South America, Europe and the UK in 2025. Dates and tickets are available at WASPnation.com/tour
Headline Shows Performing Album ONE Alive
04/25 Lima, Peru - CC Festiva
04/27 Bogota, Colombia - Royal Center
04/29 Montevideo, Uruguay - Montevideo Music Box
04/30 Buenos Aire, Argentina - Teatro Flores - SOLD OUT
05/02 Santiago, Chile - Cúpula Multiespacio
05/04 São Paulo, Brazil - Bangers Open Air Festival - Performing Greatest Hits
06/07 Berlin, GERMANY - Astra - LOW TICKETS
06/10 Vaureal, FRANCE - Le Forum - SOLD OUT
06/11 Eindhoven, NETHERLANDS - Effenaar
06/12 Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG - Rockhal
06/13 Wiesbaden, GERMANY - Schlachthof
07/11 Belgrade, SERBIA - Hangar Luka Beograd - LOW TICKETS
07/16 Milan, ITALY - Live Club
07/20 Norwich, ENGLAND - UEA
07/22 Dublin, IRELAND - National Stadium
07/23 Belfast, N. IRELAND - Telegraph Building
07/25 Glasgow, SCOTLAND - Academy
07/27 Nottingham, ENGLAND - Rock City - LOW TICKETS
07/29 Riddes, SWITZERLAND - Salle de l'Abeille - SOLD OUT
07/30 Zurich, SWITZERLAND - Komplex
08/03 Munich, GERMANY - Backstage - SOLD OUT
08/04 Stuttgart, GERMANY - Longhorn - LOW TICKETS
09/26 Newcastle, ENGLAND - Newcastle O2 City Hall *
09/27 Manchester, ENGLAND - O2 Victoria Warehouse *
09/28 London, ENGLAND - Hammersmith *
10/01 Hamburg, GERMANY - Docks
10/03 Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Lucerna
10/06 Copenhagen, DENMARK - Amager Bio
10/07 Oslo, NORWAY - Rockefeller - SOLD OUT
10/08 Lund, SWEDEN - Mejeriet - LOW TICKETS
10/09 Oslo, NORWAY - Rockefeller
10/10 Gothenburg, SWEDEN - Filmstudion
10/11 Örebro, SWEDEN - Conventum Kongress
10/12 Stockholm, SWEDEN - Fållan
10/14 Falun, SWEDEN - Heymakers - SOLD OUT
10/15 Östersund, SWEDEN - Folkets Hus
10/17 Oulu, FINLAND - Tullisali
10/18 Helsinki, FINLAND - House Of Culture - SOLD OUT
10/19 Tampere, FINLAND - Tavara-asema - SOLD OUT
10/21 Tallinn, ESTONIA - Helitehas
10/25 Zilina, SLOVAKIA - Event House
*Support Act - Armored Saint
Festival Shows Performing Greatest Hits
06/06 Mystic Festival - POLAND
06/08 Rock Hard Festival - GERMANY
06/14 Into The Grave - NETHERLANDS
07/10 Area 53 Festival - AUSTRIA
07/12 Midalidare Open Air - BULGARIA
07/14 Rockwave Festival - GREECE
07/18 Sun And Thunder Festival - SPAIN
07/26 Steelhouse Festival - WALES
08/01 Skogsröjet Festival - SWEDEN
08/02 Wacken Open Air - GERMANY - SOLD OUT
08/06 Leyendas del Rock Festival- SPAIN
08/08 Alcatraz Festival - BELGIUM
Bonus Tracks and B-sides
1. Animal (F**k Like A Beast) [03:07]
2. Show No Mercy [03:48]
3. Paint It Black [03:28]
4. Savage [03:33]
5. Mississippi Queen [03:22]
6. Flesh And Fire [04:38]
7. D.B. Blues [03:25]
8. Locomotive Breath [03:00]
9. For Whom The Bell Tolls [03:48]
10. Lake Of Fools. [05:33]
11. War Cry [05:33]
12. When The Levee Breaks [07:06]
13. Phantoms In The Mirror [04:36]
14. The Eulogy [04:16]
15. The Story Of Jonathan (Prologue To The Crimson Idol) [16:35]
Michael Brandvold
