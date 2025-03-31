W.A.S.P. Release the Lyric Video for Paint It Black. Announce Sold Out Shows Across Europe

Submit Release
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- W.A.S.P. announce the release of the lyric video for Paint It Black, taken from the digital release of Bonus Tracks & B-Sides from the W.A.S.P. The 7 Savage boxset.

Watch W.A.S.P. Paint It Black: https://youtu.be/UW8v5WVOIIg

Purchase or stream the digital release of Bonus Tracks & B-Sides - https://orcd.co/wasp_bonus_listen 

BraveWords, Sleaze Roxx, Metal Insider and The Metal Voice all picked the W.A.S.P. Album ONE Alive tour as one of the best tours in 2024. W.A.S.P. are bringing the Album ONE Alive tour to South America, Europe and the UK in 2025. Dates and tickets are available at WASPnation.com/tour

Headline Shows Performing Album ONE Alive 

04/25 Lima, Peru - CC Festiva
04/27 Bogota, Colombia - Royal Center
04/29 Montevideo, Uruguay - Montevideo Music Box
04/30 Buenos Aire, Argentina - Teatro Flores - SOLD OUT
05/02 Santiago, Chile - Cúpula Multiespacio
05/04 São Paulo, Brazil - Bangers Open Air Festival - Performing Greatest Hits

06/07 Berlin, GERMANY - Astra - LOW TICKETS
06/10 Vaureal, FRANCE - Le Forum - SOLD OUT
06/11 Eindhoven, NETHERLANDS - Effenaar
06/12 Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG - Rockhal
06/13 Wiesbaden, GERMANY - Schlachthof
07/11 Belgrade, SERBIA - Hangar Luka Beograd - LOW TICKETS
07/16 Milan, ITALY - Live Club
07/20 Norwich, ENGLAND - UEA
07/22 Dublin, IRELAND - National Stadium
07/23 Belfast, N. IRELAND - Telegraph Building
07/25 Glasgow, SCOTLAND - Academy
07/27 Nottingham, ENGLAND - Rock City - LOW TICKETS
07/29 Riddes, SWITZERLAND - Salle de l'Abeille - SOLD OUT
07/30 Zurich, SWITZERLAND - Komplex
08/03 Munich, GERMANY - Backstage - SOLD OUT
08/04 Stuttgart, GERMANY - Longhorn - LOW TICKETS
09/26 Newcastle, ENGLAND - Newcastle O2 City Hall *
09/27 Manchester, ENGLAND - O2 Victoria Warehouse *
09/28 London, ENGLAND - Hammersmith *
10/01 Hamburg, GERMANY - Docks
10/03 Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Lucerna
10/06 Copenhagen, DENMARK - Amager Bio
10/07 Oslo, NORWAY - Rockefeller - SOLD OUT
10/08 Lund, SWEDEN - Mejeriet - LOW TICKETS
10/09 Oslo, NORWAY - Rockefeller
10/10 Gothenburg, SWEDEN - Filmstudion
10/11 Örebro, SWEDEN - Conventum Kongress
10/12 Stockholm, SWEDEN - Fållan
10/14 Falun, SWEDEN - Heymakers - SOLD OUT
10/15 Östersund, SWEDEN - Folkets Hus
10/17 Oulu, FINLAND - Tullisali
10/18 Helsinki, FINLAND - House Of Culture - SOLD OUT
10/19 Tampere, FINLAND - Tavara-asema - SOLD OUT
10/21 Tallinn, ESTONIA - Helitehas
10/25 Zilina, SLOVAKIA - Event House

*Support Act - Armored Saint 

Festival Shows Performing Greatest Hits 

06/06 Mystic Festival - POLAND 
06/08 Rock Hard Festival - GERMANY 
06/14 Into The Grave - NETHERLANDS 
07/10 Area 53 Festival - AUSTRIA 
07/12 Midalidare Open Air - BULGARIA 
07/14 Rockwave Festival - GREECE 
07/18 Sun And Thunder Festival - SPAIN 
07/26 Steelhouse Festival - WALES 
08/01 Skogsröjet Festival - SWEDEN 
08/02 Wacken Open Air - GERMANY - SOLD OUT
08/06 Leyendas del Rock Festival- SPAIN 
08/08 Alcatraz Festival - BELGIUM

Bonus Tracks and B-sides

1. Animal (F**k Like A Beast) [03:07]
2. Show No Mercy [03:48]
3. Paint It Black [03:28]
4. Savage [03:33]
5. Mississippi Queen [03:22]
6. Flesh And Fire [04:38]
7. D.B. Blues [03:25]
8. Locomotive Breath [03:00]
9. For Whom The Bell Tolls [03:48]
10. Lake Of Fools. [05:33]
11. War Cry [05:33]
12. When The Levee Breaks [07:06]
13. Phantoms In The Mirror [04:36]
14. The Eulogy [04:16]
15. The Story Of Jonathan (Prologue To The Crimson Idol) [16:35]

Michael Brandvold
Michael Brandvold Marketing
+1 415-200-8483
me@michaelbrandvold.com

