W.A.S.P. - BONUS TRACKS and B-SIDES Digital Release Out Now on All Digital Platforms

Bonus Tracks & B-Sides isn’t just a collection of outtakes—it’s a celebration of the chaos, creativity, and charisma that made W.A.S.P. one of the most electrifying bands in rock history.” — W.A.S.P.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madfish Music announces the digital release of Bonus Tracks & B-Sides from the W.A.S.P. The 7 Savage boxset.Purchase or stream the digital release of Bonus Tracks & B-Sides - https://orcd.co/wasp_bonus_listen W.A.S.P. has always been a band that embraced the raw power of heavy metal while pushing the boundaries of its creative vision. Bonus Tracks & B-Sides, the final disc in The 7 Savage box set, is a treasure trove for die-hard fans, offering a glimpse into the unpolished, experimental, and daring side of W.A.S.P. This collection compiles rare tracks, dynamic covers, and deep cuts that showcase the band’s versatility and passion for their craft.Kicking off with the incendiary “Animal (F**k Like A Beast),” the disc immediately reminds us why W.A.S.P. carved their name into the annals of rock history. This controversial anthem, unapologetically provocative, set the tone for the band’s rebellious spirit.Among the gems, “Paint It Black” and “Mississippi Queen” highlight the band's knack for reinterpreting classics with a ferocious metal edge, paying homage to their influences while making the tracks undeniably their own. Similarly, their take on Jethro Tull’s “Locomotive Breath” and Led Zeppelin’s “When The Levee Breaks” demonstrates their ability to merge technical mastery with unrelenting energy.Original tracks like “Savage” and “Flesh and Fire” ooze with the raw, theatrical intensity that defines W.A.S.P.’s signature sound, while “D.B. Blues” offers a playful departure into an unexpected, almost tongue-in-cheek territory.The haunting “Phantoms In The Mirror” and the reflective “The Eulogy” offer a darker, more introspective tone, contrasting beautifully with the thunderous “War Cry.” And then there’s “The Story Of Jonathan (Prologue To The Crimson Idol),” a sprawling 16-minute opus that provides a deeper dive into the conceptual world of The Crimson Idol, revealing the depth of Blackie Lawless’s storytelling ambition.Bonus Tracks & B-Sides isn’t just a collection of outtakes—it’s a celebration of the chaos, creativity, and charisma that made W.A.S.P. one of the most electrifying bands in rock history.Crank it up and let the beast roar one more time.BraveWords, Sleaze Roxx, Metal Insider and The Metal Voice all picked the Album ONE Alive tour as one of the best tours in 2024. W.A.S.P. are bringing the Album ONE Alive tour to South America, Europe and the UK in 2025. Dates and tickets are available at WASPnation.com/tour.Bonus Tracks and B-sides1. Animal (F**k Like A Beast) [03:07]2. Show No Mercy [03:48]3. Paint It Black [03:28]4. Savage [03:33]5. Mississippi Queen [03:22]6. Flesh And Fire [04:38]7. D.B. Blues [03:25]8. Locomotive Breath [03:00]9. For Whom The Bell Tolls [03:48]10. Lake Of Fools. [05:33]11. War Cry [05:33]12. When The Levee Breaks [07:06]13. Phantoms In The Mirror [04:36]14. The Eulogy [04:16]15. The Story Of Jonathan (Prologue To The Crimson Idol) [16:35]

W.A.S.P. - BONUS TRACKS and B-SIDES Digital Release Out Now on All Digital Platforms

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.