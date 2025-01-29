W.A.S.P. Announce More Dates on the 2025 Album ONE Alive World Tour in Europe and UK
W.A.S.P. Will Perform their Entire Debut Album from Start to Finish
Don't miss your chance to witness rock history!”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Album ONE Alive!” marks the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.’s first album. To celebrate this classic metal album, W.A.S.P. will, for the first time in 40 years, play the entire album from top to bottom, start to finish at headline shows across Europe. In addition, W.A.S.P. will be appearing at a number of European festivals, performing their greatest hits.
— KNAC.com
"2025 W.A.S.P. will bring the much anticipated "Album One Alive" Tour to Europe and the U.K. This is the tour that showcases the album that started the long, long, undying bond between the Band and all the fans in all the countries where our international success first began 40 years ago. This tour showcases for the first time, that landmark First Album, Played in its Entirety, From Top to Bottom, most likely never to be repeated ever again. So be there and see these Winged Assassins, and witness this once in a lifetime event." - Blackie Lawless
BraveWords, Sleaze Roxx, Metal Insider and The Metal Voice all picked the Album ONE Alive tour as one of the best tours in 2024. W.A.S.P. are bringing the Album ONE Alive tour to South America, Europe and the UK in 2025. Dates and tickets are available at WASPnation.com/tour
TICKETS: General on-sale: Friday, Jan. 31st at 10am local time at WASPnation.com.
Reviews for the 2024 Album ONE Alive Tour have been nothing but amazing:
The audience was so loud that I could hear all the lyrics to those two songs from the stage but also from the crowd who was yelling / singing the lyrics behind me. It felt like a surreal experience. - Sleaze Roxx
The crowd went absolutely crazy, jumping and shouting the words to each song. - The Concerts Chronicles
As expected the sold-out show was a trip back down metal memory lane. - Texas Rock Report
There’s no denying that Lawless and company completely dominated that stage. - Rewindit Magazine
It has been said that heavy Metal is dead, all I can tell you is to get your tickets and see for yourself. It is very much alive and well and this show will have you ‘On your Knees’ begging to go back to those ‘School Daze’! - Metal Shock Finland
Catching W.A.S.P. on this ONE Alive tour is highly recommended! - Metal Express Radio
If one has the chance to catch this tour - go. This is an absolute spectacle from start to finish that is not to be missed. - Death Moth Press
The audience was left breathless, having been swept up in the sheer visceral power of their performance. - Sonic Perspectives
The tour is worth the trip. - Metal Universe
Blackie Lawless is still kicking ass, delivering a performance that fans will not forget. - Metal Talk
What a show… it did not disappoint! - WRIF
The bottom line is this: if you have the chance to see WASP, go. - The Rock Pit
Don't miss your chance to witness rock history! - KNAC
Formed in 1982, W.A.S.P. is set to bring this universally acclaimed “classic” album to life. Lead vocalist Blackie Lawless says, “It was an angry record made by an angry band. It was a record that not only reflected the attitude of the band members who made it, but also a record that reflected its time.” This record became a central piece of the 80s metal scene and remains one of the best metal debut albums of all time.
Along with bassist Mike Duda and lead guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band are 29 and 26 years respectively, W.A.S.P. is joined by long-time drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.
Lawless and company will deliver the ultimate incredible spectacle, bringing W.A.S.P.’s most colorful history to life by performing this revered album in its entirety… ONE more time… ONE last time… Album ONE Alive!
W.A.S.P. will be again offering fans VIP tickets at select shows that give fans a chance to meet Blackie Lawless, get a personal photo with Blackie, autographs and take part in a very personal Q&A with Blackie. VIP tickets can be purchased at https://waspnation.myshopify.com
W.A.S.P. Bonus Tracks and B-sides is set for release on February 13th on digital services. The 7 Savage boxset and is available now at https://waspmadfish.lnk.to/7_Savage_CD
Headline Shows Performing Album ONE Alive
06/07 Berlin, GERMANY - Astra
06/10 Vaureal, FRANCE - Le Forum - SOLD OUT
06/11 Eindhoven, NETHERLANDS - Effenaar
06/12 Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG - Rockhal
06/13 Wiesbaden, GERMANY - Schlachthof
07/11 Belgrade, SERBIA - Hangar Luka Beograd
07/16 Milan, ITALY - Live Club
07/20 Norwich, ENGLAND - UEA
07/22 Dublin, IRELAND - National Stadium
07/23 Belfast, N. IRELAND - Telegraph Building
07/25 Glasgow, SCOTLAND - Academy
07/27 Nottingham, ENGLAND - Rock City
07/29 Riddes, SWITZERLAND - Salle de l'Abeille - SOLD OUT
07/30 Zurich, SWITZERLAND - Komplex
08/03 Munich, GERMANY - Backstage
08/04 Stuttgart, GERMANY - Longhorn
9/26 Newcastle, ENGLAND - Newcastle O2 City Hall *
9/27 Manchester, ENGLAND - O2 Victoria Warehouse *
9/28 London, ENGLAND - Hammersmith *
10/01 Hamburg, GERMANY - Docks
10/03 Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Lucerna
10/06 Copenhagen, DENMARK - Amager Bio
10/07 Oslo, NORWAY - Rockefeller
10/08 Lund, SWEDEN - Mejeriet
10/10 Gothenburg, SWEDEN - Filmstudion
10/11 Örebro, SWEDEN - Conventum Kongress
10/12 Stockholm, SWEDEN - Fållan
10/14 Falun, SWEDEN - Heymakers
10/15 Östersund, SWEDEN - Folkets Hus
10/17 Oulu, FINLAND - Tullisali
10/18 Helsinki, FINLAND - House Of Culture
10/19 Tampere, FINLAND - Tavara-asema
10/21 Tallinn, ESTONIA - Helitehas
10/25 Zilina, SLOVAKIA - Event House
*Support Act - Armored Saint
Festival Shows Performing Greatest Hits
06/06 Mystic Festival - POLAND
06/08 Rock Hard Festival - GERMANY
06/14 Into The Grave - NETHERLANDS
07/10 Area 53 Festival - AUSTRIA
07/12 Midalidare Open Air - BULGARIA
07/14 Rockwave Festival - GREECE
07/18 Sun And Thunder Festival - SPAIN
07/26 Steelhouse Festival - WALES
08/01 Skogsröjet Festival - SWEDEN
08/02 Wacken Open Air - GERMANY - SOLD OUT
08/06 Leyendas del Rock Festival- SPAIN
08/08 Alcatraz Festival - BELGIUM
Michael Brandvold
Michael Brandvold Marketing
+1 415-200-8483
me@michaelbrandvold.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.