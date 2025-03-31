Blue Mountain CC library tax filing event will help eligible taxpayers claim valuable federal and state income tax credits

Low-income Pendleton area taxpayers eligible to claim valuable federal and state tax credits can get assistance filing their tax returns when Oregon Department of Revenue visit Blue Mountain Community College April 10.

Help using the combination of IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon to file electronically for free will be available at the Blue Mountain Community College Library, located at 2411 NW Carden Ave (Pioneer Hall – 147), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 10.

According to IRS and state statistics, the federal Earned Income Tax Credit and the Oregon Earned Income Credit were claimed on more than 15 percent of returns in Umatilla County for tax year 2022. It's likely, however, that more area families could claim the credits. The IRS estimates that, overall, 25 percent of Oregon taxpayers eligible don't claim the credits.

The Department of Revenue believes that helping taxpayers file their own returns using direct file will help maximize the number of Oregonians who choose to use the new free option and make it possible for many who don’t have a filing requirement to file and claim significant federal and state tax credits for low-income families.

The Earned Income Tax Credit is a federal tax credit for people for making up to $66,819 in 2024. Families may be eligible for a maximum refundable credit of $7,830 on their federal tax return, and a maximum Oregon Earned Income Credit of $940 on their state tax return. Certain taxpayers without children may also be eligible for these credits.

Some taxpayers eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Oregon Earned Income Credit may also be able to claim the Oregon Kids Credit, which could total as much as $5,000.

All three are refundable credits meaning that eligible taxpayers can receive the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Oregon EIC, and Oregon Kids Credit, even if they are not otherwise required to file. To receive the refundable credits, however, they must file a federal and state tax return.



The IRS estimates that 3,500 people in Pendleton are eligible to use IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon in addition to 10,000 others in Umatilla County. Filing with both IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon is free and available as a combination for filing both federal and state taxes for the first time this year.

Before arriving at the library, taxpayers should:

Videos are also available to show how to use IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon and taxpayers can find more information on the department’s Free Direct File assistance at local libraries webpage.

Taxpayers should bring the following information with them to the library.

Identification documents

Social security card or ITIN for everyone on your tax return

Government picture ID for taxpayer and spouse if filing jointly (such as driver’s license or passport)

Common income and tax documents

Forms W2 (wages from a job)

Forms 1099 (other kinds of income)

Forms SSA-1099 (Social security benefits)

Optional documents

Canceled check or bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit

Last year’s tax return

IRS Direct File does not support all return types. Specifically, taxpayers with dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV and capital gains or losses are not eligible to use IRS Direct File.

Taxpayers who aren’t eligible to use IRS Direct File can find other free options and free assistances sites on the agency’s website. Those who can't use IRS Direct File to file their federal return can still use Direct File Oregon to file their state return.