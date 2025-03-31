Levridge and Boyer & Associates Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Agribusiness Operations

Powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Microsoft Solutions Partner for Business Applications

Empowering agribusinesses with modern, cloud-based technology and ag expertise to drive operational efficiencies and sustainable growth.

FARGO, MN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levridge , a leading provider of modern accounting and business solutions for the agricultural industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Boyer , a Certified Microsoft Solutions Partner with over 30-years experience in enhancing productivity and ROI within the agribusiness, manufacturing and distribution sectors. By combining Levridge's industry-specific solutions with Boyer's implementation expertise, the collaboration aims to deliver unparalleled value to customers.Driving Innovation and GrowthThe partnership between Levridge and Boyer is founded on a shared vision of empowering agribusinesses with innovative technology and exceptional support."We are thrilled to partner with Boyer and maximize their experience as one of the top 5% of Microsoft partners taking clients to the cloud”, said John Melland, CEO of Levridge. "This partnership will enable us to provide our clients with comprehensive solutions that address their unique needs and drive accounting and operational efficiencies. Together, we are committed to transforming the agribusiness landscape and helping our customers achieve their goals and lay the foundation for the future."Catherine Dean, President of Microsoft D365 Finance and Supply Chain Management at Boyer, echoed this sentiment: "Partnering with Levridge allows us to offer our clients modern solutions that are specifically designed for the agribusiness industry. We are excited to work together to deliver exceptional value and support to our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of their operations and achieve sustainable growth.”Transforming Agribusiness with Modern, Cloud-Based TechnologyTogether, Levridge and Boyer will focus on delivering a range of benefits to agribusinesses, including:• Enhanced financial management• Integrated financial and supply chain processes• Connected systems with centralized data• Exceptional client serviceLevridge, founded in 2018, is dedicated to building comprehensive solutions that address the unique challenges faced by the agricultural sector. With a focus on modernizing agribusiness operations, Levridge offers a suite of solutions powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management. These solutions include Commodity Accounting, Ag Sales, and Patronage & Equity, all designed to streamline processes, enhance data sharing, and provide real-time insights.Boyer, renowned for its deep industry knowledge and commitment to customer success, brings a wealth of experience in implementing Microsoft Dynamics solutions. As a trusted partner, Boyer has consistently delivered value to its customers by optimizing their operations and driving growth. This partnership with Levridge will enable Boyer to extend its reach and offer specialized solutions tailored to the agribusiness sector.About LevridgeLevridge Inc. is a premier ag-tech company delivering transformative accounting and business solutions tailored to the agricultural industry. Powered by the secure, cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics platform, Levridge empowers agribusinesses to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and optimize performance. https://www.levridge.com/ For more information:John MellandCEO, Levridgejohn.melland@levridge.comAbout BoyerBoyer is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Business Applications. We implement and support Microsoft Dynamics ERP and CRM solutions, including the Power Platform. We can help you simplify business processes and empower your data through connected systems and managed services. https://www.boyerassoc.com/ For more information:Catherine DeanPresident, Microsoft D365 Finance and Supply Chain Managementcdean@boyerassoc.com

