Sports Studio, Inc. Partners with Amagi to Help Power Premier FAST Sports Platform FreeLiveSports.tv

This partnership with Sports Studio underscores Amagi's commitment to growing audiences for our content partners, by providing our robust cloud-based technology along with our content marketplace.” — Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Amagi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV (CTV), announced that it has been chosen by Sports Studio, Inc., a premier sports platform with consumer-facing apps and Free Ad-Supported Television(FAST) channels under the FreeLiveSports.TV. (FLS) brand, to be a technology, content, and monetization partner.

Amagi has provided Sports Studio with cloud streaming and monetization solutions for seamless channel distribution as part of this engagement. This relationship has been helpful for Sports Studio’s creation of Free Live Sports, which makes it easy for viewers to find their favorite sports channels among many other channels on the platform.

This partnership intends to improve how sports content reaches its target audience. Sports Studio is leveraging Amagi’s suite of solutions to empower sports rights holders to connect with their audience effectively on the Free Live Sports platform and across the entire FAST ecosystem.

Additionally, Sports Studio offers full-service channel creation and operation for rights holders who may lack internal capabilities, simplifying the process and expanding the reach of their sports content. This will enable content owners to monetize their content better via valuable distribution channels on top-tier streaming services secured by the Sports Studio team.

Free Live Sports’ lineup includes 120 dedicated FAST channels, including 40 premium sports channels provided by Amagi, making it one of the world’s largest collections of FAST sports.

Sports Studio selected Amagi because it is a one-stop technology partner that streamlines channel creation, distribution, and monetization for sports content rights holders, bridging a critical gap in the industry. The partnership is intended to create a go-to destination for sports fans, expand the audience reach for Sports Studio’s channel partners, and facilitate the distribution of new sports channels.

“This partnership with Sports Studio underscores Amagi's commitment to growing audiences for our content partners,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Amagi. “By providing our robust cloud-based technology along with our content marketplace, we enable rights holders to reach new audiences effectively and streamline their content monetization efforts.”

“Partnering with Amagi is crucial in realizing our vision for a premier sports platform,” Sports Studio Co-President Cathy Rasenberger said. “Their comprehensive technology and deep understanding of the streaming ecosystem will enable us to offer unparalleled channel creation and distribution capabilities to sports rights holders. This will allow content creators to reach their target audience more effectively and monetize their content to its fullest potential."

Amagi provides a suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. The company’s clients include some of the world’s biggest names, including A+E Networks UK, ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studio, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and VIZIO.

Amagi will showcase its latest advancements at Booth [W1721] from April 6 to 9 at NAB 2025 in Las Vegas. To schedule a meeting and discover how Amagi’s AI-driven solutions can transform your broadcast and streaming workflows, visit: https://www.amagi.com/events/nab-show-las-vegas

# END #



About Amagi:

Amagi is a next-generation Emmy ® award-winning media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live, linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services, bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to all broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and 5,000+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City, London, Paris, Sydney, Seoul, and Singapore; broadcast operations in New Delhi; and innovation centers in Bengaluru, Zagreb, and Łódź.

ABOUT SPORTS STUDIO, INC.:

Sports Studio Inc. is dedicated to delivering and monetizing free, high-quality sports programming across linear and on-demand platforms. As the owner and operator of Free Live Sports, the world’s leading Free Ad-Supported Sports Streaming Television platform, we bring live, on-demand, and exclusive sports content to a global audience — at no cost to the viewer. In addition, we provide a powerful avenue for brands to engage directly with sports fans, creating meaningful connections between advertisers and their target audience. Visit sportsstudio.tv

ABOUT FREE LIVE SPORTS:

Free Live Sports is the ultimate sports streaming revolution, as the only platform offering a comprehensive selection of more than 140 live sports channels with thousands of hours of VOD - all at no cost – granting unparalleled access to premium sports action from around the globe, anytime, anywhere. The platform offers both linear streaming and VOD, allowing viewers to watch the sports they love while discovering new ones. Free Live Sports includes everything from Football to Futbol, Motorsports to MMA, Fishing to Poker, Extreme and Action Sports to eSports. Raquet Sports, Billiards, Cricket, College Sports, Major League Sports and more. There is content for everyone. All Sports/All Free. Visit freelivesports.tv

Contact:

Jonathan Taylor – For Sports Studio, Inc. and FreeLiveSports.TV

jtaylor@robertsontaylorpartners.com

+310.880.4951 – w/m

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.