Medify Air Donates Over 1,000 Air Purifiers to the Collier Disaster Alliance

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medify Air announced Monday that it recently donated over 1,000 air purifiers to the Collier Disaster Alliance center.

As a follow-up to the October donations following Hurricane Helene, Medify Air continues to support the Southeast. “We haven’t forgotten about the Southeast and want to remind everyone how important it is to run air purifiers constantly. Florida has seen many wildfires recently, impacting the air quality indoors and outdoors in many areas. The fine particles and gases from wildfire smoke can build up indoors even though they may not be visible. These toxins stay in the air for a long period of time. Running an appropriately sized air purifier effectively removes airborne particles and gases from our living, learning, and working spaces.

"Improved indoor air quality can impact overall health, cognitive function, infectious disease transmission rate, and comfort.” Jack Austin, Executive Vice President.

The Collier Disaster Alliance Center is the dedicated Long Term Recovery Group and Unmet Needs Committee for Naples, Isles of Capri, Goodland, and Marco Island. This March donation brings the total number of Medify Air southeast donations to over 2,000 since October of 2024.

Medify Air was established in 2018 to improve indoor air quality for all. Today, they offer a full product line of HEPA air purifiers for various room sizes in homes and institutions, and they are the number one air purifier for schools nationwide.

