Palmetto Moon Expands in Florida with New Stores in Destin and Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon , the Southern lifestyle retailer known for its curated collections of fashion, accessories, drinkware, gifts, and collegiate gear, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its footprint in Florida with two new store openings coming to Destin and Panama City Beach in Summer 2025.Palmetto Moon has quickly become a favorite shopping destination for both locals and visitors across Florida, with established stores in Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, and Gainesville. As the brand continues to grow its presence in the Sunshine State, it will expand to Florida’s Emerald Coast with two new locations: one at Silver Sands Premium Outlets in Destin and another at Pier Park North in Panama City Beach. These coastal communities are a natural fit for Palmetto Moon’s active outdoor, Southern lifestyle and strong sense of regional pride.“We’re so excited to continue growing in Florida with back-to-back store openings along the Emerald Coast,” said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. “Destin and Panama City Beach are vibrant communities that perfectly match the heart of our brand—laid-back, coastal, family-friendly, and rooted in Southern style. We can’t wait to become part of these iconic Florida towns.”Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, Palmetto Moon is known for blending Southern charm with today’s most loved lifestyle brands. Shoppers at our Panama City Beach and Destin locations can expect to find favorites like YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Stanley, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Old Row, Chubbies, and more—alongside exclusive collegiate gear for the Florida Gators, locally sourced gifts, seasonal accessories, and home décor. Whether you're shopping for beach day essentials, game day gear, or a unique gift, Palmetto Moon is designed to be your go-to destination.Both new locations are now hiring for part-time and full-time positions. Palmetto Moon is seeking enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service and Southern hospitality. Interested candidates can apply at www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew The brand will host grand opening celebrations at both locations, complete with giveaways, exclusive deals, and family-friendly fun. More details on each event will be released soon.To stay updated on grand opening announcements, promotions, and sneak peeks, follow Palmetto Moon on social media:Instagram: @palmettomoon Facebook: Palmetto MoonTikTok: @palmettomoononline

