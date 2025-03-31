Ascolta Awarded Spot on Prestigious AI Talent 2.0 Vehicle to Enhance DoD's AI Capabilities

HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascolta, an innovative leader in advanced technical, data, and software services and an affiliate of Management Science & Innovations (MSI), is proud to announce its selection for the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) Artificial Intelligence Talent 2.0 Basic Ordering Agreement (AI Talent 2.0 BOA) with the Department of Defense (DoD). This award underscores Ascolta’s pivotal role in shaping the future of the DoD’s AI workforce and its commitment to enhancing national security capabilities through advanced technology.The AI Talent 2.0 BOA is designed to equip government agencies with the essential tools to rapidly acquire expert talent that will advise and assist in building a future AI-ready workforce. This initiative addresses the critical shortage of AI talent and positions Ascolta to deliver comprehensive advisory and assistant contractor support. This assistance is vital for the DoD to onboard the right technical talent, maintain competitive rates, minimize conflicts of interest, and ensure rapid on-ramping."Ascolta is excited to bring our advanced technical management and expertise in artificial intelligence skills and technologies to the DoD's AI initiatives," said Rick Palermo, President of Ascolta. "Our selection for the AI Talent 2.0 BOA not only enhances our ability to support the DoD's mission but also reinforces our commitment to delivering advanced technology tools and a workforce who can maximize their value to drive operational success."The contract enables Ascolta to provide a wide range of services, including:• Technical Management• Agile Development• Cyber Analytics and Cybersecurity Risk Management• DevSecOps and Systems Engineering• Machine Learning Development and Applied Data Science• Program and Project ManagementEach of these services is designed to bolster the DoD's capabilities in crucial areas such as systems maintenance, sustainment, and advanced training, ensuring the workforce is equipped to meet the challenges of modern warfare and defense strategies.In addition to its role in the AI Talent 2.0 BOA, Ascolta also holds a position on the CDAO’s Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) BOA, further establishing its authority and expertise in the AI and data analytics sectors.This dual presence on both BOAs amplifies Ascolta's impact across various levels of the DoD, providing agile, rapid-response capabilities to meet the growing demands for AI-driven solutions and workforce readiness within the defense sector.Founded in 2014, Ascolta is a security focused, data analytics firm founded on the principles of innovative thinking, data-driven design, and deep knowledge of computer sciences. We provide program management for complex problems, provide secure software delivery, and data and advanced analytics services.Our DevOps heritage and extensive experience navigating the DoD Risk Management Framework (RMF) and DoD software testing and fielding processes help provide a sustainable solution to complex software problems.MSI is a boutique consultancy founded on the principles of innovative thinking, data-driven design, and deep knowledge of management sciences. With over two decades of experience solving complex problems for clients, MSI creates well-researched, proven solutions that are deeply impactful to improving organization performance.

